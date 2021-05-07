Amniotic Products Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.9% – North America Shows Impressive Growth in Medical Device Industry

PUNE, India, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Amniotic Products Market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing estimates with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

The report “Amniotic Products Market by Type [Amniotic Membranes (Cryopreserved Amniotic Membranes, Dehydrated Amniotic Membranes), Amniotic Suspensions], Application (Wound Care, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics), End User (Hospital, ASCs) – Global Forecast to 2025“ the global Amniotic Membranes Market is projected to reach USD 1,095 million by 2025 from USD 748 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on application, is categorized into wound care, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and other applications. Wound care was the largest application segment in the amniotic products market in 2019 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market is largely driven by the rising prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, surgical & traumatic wounds, and burn injuries.

On the basis of end user, is segmented into hospitals & ASCs and other end users. In 2019, hospitals & ASCs accounted for the largest share of the Amniotic Membranes Market and are expected to register the highest CAGR. Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as the high demand for wound care biologics (including amniotic tissue products) in hospitals and ASCs, the high patient inflow in this care setting, and the availability of reimbursements.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global amniotic products market has been divided into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of target diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness about advanced treatment options, and the strong presence of key market players of amniotic products. The presence of a well-established healthcare system and ongoing investments by hospitals to upgrade & expand their operating capabilities are other factors supporting market growth in North America.

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Smith & Nephew acquired Osiris Therapeutics, complementing the company’s advanced wound management unit by offering regenerative medicine products inclusive of skin, bone graft, and articular cartilage substitutes.

In 2018, the US FDA granted the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to MiMedx’s AmnioFix Injectable for use in the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee.

In 2017, Organogenesis acquired NuTech to support the firm’s development of next-generation amniotic products. The newly-combined company offers a portfolio of advanced next-generation products for the wound care and surgical biologics markets.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players operating in Amniotic Membranes Market include MiMedx (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Organogenesis (US), and Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US). Other players include Stryker Corporation (US), Wright Medical (Netherlands), Applied Biologics (US), Celularity (US), Katena Products (US), Lucina BioSciences (US), Next Biosciences (South Africa), Skye Biologics (US), Surgenex (US), TissueTech (US), Ventris Medical (US), StimLabs (US), VIVEX Biologics (US), LifeCell International (India), NuVision Biotherapies (England), and Genesis Biologics (US).