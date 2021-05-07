PDX Model Market: Industry Segments, Opportunities, Growth, Size and Key Players Analysis

Illinois, United States, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —

What This Report Will Provide?

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the pdx model market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market.

The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of segments and subsegments.

Expected Revenue Growth:

[173 Pages Report] The global PDX model market size is projected to reach USD 299 million by 2026 from USD 140 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.4%

Major Growth Boosters:

The growth of the overall Patient Derived Xenograft Models Market can be attributed to the growing demand for personalized medicine, continuous support for cancer research from the public as well as private sectors, and growth in the number of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry. In the coming years, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121598251

Target Audience:

1. Mice/rat models and service companies and distributors

2. Animal care product manufacturers and suppliers

3. Out–licensing life sciences companies (pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical/biotechnology)

4. In–licensing life sciences companies (pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical/biotechnology)

5. Clinical research organizations

6. Academic institutes

7. Government and private research institutes

Key Questions Addressed in The Report:

1. Who are the top 10 players operating in the global pdx model market?

2. What are the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the pdx models Industry?

3. What are the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players?

4. What will be growth of pdx models in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

Applications of Pdx model market:

Based on application, the PDX models industry has been broadly segmented into preclinical drug development & basic cancer research and biomarker analysis. In 2017, the preclinical drug development and basic cancer research segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global patient derived xenograft models market. Growth in this segment is mainly driven by the increasing number of research activities in the field of oncology drug research.

Regional Growth Analysis:

Geographically, in 2017, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Pdx model market, followed by Europe. Growth in biomedical research in the US, rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and growing stem cell research in Canada are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=121598251

Key Players:

The various players in the patient derived xenograft models market include Crown Bioscience Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Champions Oncology, Inc. (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), ONCODESIGN (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), EPO Berlin-Buch GmBH (Germany), Shanghai LIDE Biotech Co., Ltd (China), Xentech (France), Horizon Discovery Group PLC (UK), Urolead (France), and Explora BioLabs (US).