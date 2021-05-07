Knee Reconstruction Devices Market: Industry Segments, Opportunities, Growth, Size and Key Players Analysis

Illinois, United States, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Knee Reconstruction Devices Market by Product Type (Primary (Cemented & Cementless), Partial, and Revision Implants), and Geography (U.S., Canada, Eu-5, Japan, Bric, Turkey, Indonesia – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2020″, published by MarketsandMarkets, The global market is expected to reach USD 7.94 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2015 to 2020.

The global knee reconstruction devices market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, 2015 to 2020, due to rise in the aging population and consequent growing incidences of age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Total joint replacement of a diseased or disabled knee using artificial knee implants has been established as a reliable and efficacious treatment modality. It offers marked improvement in the functional ability and quality of life of the patients, worldwide. Knee pain, resulting from musculoskeletal diseases such as osteoarthritis (OA), is a rapidly growing ailment that is expected to create considerable demand for knee reconstruction surgeries in the coming years. According to the WHO, osteoarthritis accounts for more than 50% of all musculoskeletal diseases across the globe.

The global knee reconstruction devices market is steadily progressing, owing to various factors, such as rise in the aging population and prevalence of arthritis, technological advancements, and well-structured healthcare policies in most of the countries. Moreover, several countries across the globe have become major healthcare tourism centers for knee reconstruction surgeries, as they offer high-quality healthcare treatment at economical prices.

The Americas held the highest share in the global knee reconstruction devices market in 2014. It was followed by the knee reconstruction devices market in Europe. Germany led the European knee reconstruction devices market in 2014.

Major players profiled in the global knee reconstruction devices market report include Zimmer, Inc. (U.S.), Stryker (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), Exactech, Inc. (U.S.), Corin (U.K.), DJO Global (U.S.), Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc. (Japan), Tornier, Inc. (Netherlands), and United Orthopedic Corporation (Taiwan), among others.

This research study is aimed at identifying the emerging trends and opportunities in the global knee reconstruction devices market, along with detailed classification, in terms of revenue. It also provides competitive landscape and identifies the key players with respect to their market sizes and market shares. The global knee reconstruction devices market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography. Based on product type, the global knee reconstruction devices market is segmented into primary knee reconstruction devices, partial knee reconstruction devices, and revision knee reconstruction devices. By geography, the global knee reconstruction devices market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Apart from market segmentation, this report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global Knee Reconstruction Devices Market by offering a detailed process flow diagram and market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.