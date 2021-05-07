Latest Research Report on OTC Orthopedic Braces Market Growth, Industry Revenue Analysis

PUNE, India, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in the OTC braces and supports market is primarily driven by the growing public awareness related to preventive care, increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases & disorders, and the rising number of sports and accident-related injuries.

The OTC Orthopedic Braces Market is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2024 from USD 1.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

+ Drivers

+ Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Disorders

+ Continuous Product Commercialization

+ Greater Product Affordability and Market Availability

+ Rising Number of Sports and Accident-Related Injuries

+ Growing Public Awareness Related to Preventive Care

+ Promotion and Branding Initiatives Undertaken By Major Product Manufacturers



Soft & elastic braces are the most common bracing & support products in orthopedics. They are easy to use, flexible, provide unrestricted patient mobility, and are highly customizable, as compared to other surgical alternatives. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing availability of advanced products, increasing adoption & patient preference for orthopedic braces in post-operative & preventive care, and the supportive reimbursement scenario for target products across mature markets.

Pharmacies & retailers offer orthopedic bracing and support products for preventive care, post-operative rehabilitation, fracture recovery, and physiotherapy. These products are prefabricated and do not require alterations in their specification (such as length, girth, or screwing) to align them with the patient’s body.

