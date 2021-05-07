Dental Sterilization Market Growth Opportunities and Global Forecast 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ — Factors such as the increasing number of dental facilities and the growing pool of dental care personnel, growing prevalence of dental ailments, and the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry are expected to drive the market. The emerging markets are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the dental sterilization market.

According to research report the dental sterilization market is projected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2023 from USD 1.08 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

In this report, the dental sterilization market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

• On the basis of product, the dental sterilization market is further classified into instruments and consumables & accessories. The sterilization packaging accessories segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental sterilization consumables & accessories market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the short life cycle of these products, which results in their repeated and frequent purchase, as opposed to instruments which are considered as a one-time investment.

• On the basis of type, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into high-temperature sterilizers and low-temperature sterilizers. In 2017, the high-temperature sterilizers segment accounted for the largest share, primarily due to the high adoption rate, ease of use, and efficiency in the sterilization of complicated as well as delicate dental devices.

• Among end users, the clinics segment is the fastest growing segment of the dental sterilization market. The market for this segment is mainly driven by the demand for affordable dental care and the growing number of private practices and smaller dental units in emerging countries.

Geographically, the dental sterilization market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the growing number of dental clinics and hospitals and increasing number of dental surgical procedures. Additionally, the growth of dental tourism and the dental industry is propelling the need for effective infection control in a number of APAC countries such as India, Malaysia, and Thailand.

