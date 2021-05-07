Coronary Stent Grafts Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —

In the recent decades the number of myocardial revascularization procedures, incorporating coronary angioplasty, in chronic stable angina (CSA) patients has grown significantly. Irrespective of various innovations in coronary angioplasty techniques that require coronary stent grafts, recurrent angina post coronary angioplasty has become a frequent medical issue that many cardiologists in clinical practice have to face. The plight has turned so worse that over 30% of patients with prior revascularization still report issues associated with angina in follow-up time periods, which could increase the demand for cardiac medical treatments, which usually include coronary stent grafts. Furthermore, the growing number of ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, medical facilities, and emergency rooms, etc. continue to increase sale prospects of coronary stent grafts, with each one of them needing the medical equipment required to perform treatment of severe perforation or rupture of coronary arteries and aneurysm of coronary arteries, etc.

Coronary Stent Grafts Market: Segmentation

The global coronary stent grafts market can be segmented on the basis of type, material and end users.

Based on type, the global coronary stent grafts market is segmented as:

Dual Therapy Stent (DTS)

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)

Bio-engineered Stent

Drug Eluting Stent (DES)

Bare Metal Stent (BMS)

Based on material, the global coronary stent grafts market is segmented as:

Metal

Plastic

Based on end users, the global coronary stent grafts market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Emergency Rooms

Others

Coronary Stent Grafts Market: Overview

The global market for coronary stent grafts is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Metal coronary stent grafts are expected to be a dominant segment in the global coronary stent grafts market over the forecast period. Among all different types of coronary stent grafts, bioresorbable vascular scaffold type to hold significant share in the global coronary stent grafts market. The hospitals end-use segment is expected to contribute high share owing to increasing cases of patients suffering from angina.

Coronary Stent Grafts Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global coronary stent grafts market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to dominate the global coronary stent grafts market owing to growing number of patients suffering from cardiac or artery related disorders as well as the technological advancements taking place in the coronary stent grafts market. Europe to hold the second largest share in the coronary stent grafts market owing to direct presence of key manufacturers in Western as well as Eastern Europe. However, the market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to gradually increasing patient pool, low surgery cost in Asian countries, medical tourism and growing geographical reach of major players.

Coronary Stent Grafts Market: Key Participants

The global market for coronary stent grafts is a highly consolidated market. This market is specifically dominated by key players, such as Bentley Innomed GmbH, Abbott, Vascular Concepts and InSitu Technologies® Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

