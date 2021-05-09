Rheological Additives Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2028

Rockville, United States, 2021-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Rheological Additives Market: Introduction

Rheological additives market deals with substances that are added into the liquid systems for changing the system’s viscosity and flow properties. Also, rheological additives play an important role considering the application properties and storage of liquid systems. Furthermore, rheological additives are widely adopted across the end-use industries including paints & coatings industry, cosmetics industry, rubber industry and others. The global rheological additives market is expected to foray ahead with a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2028. The emergence of rheology modifiers having film-forming fixative properties is identified as one of the key trends that is supplementing the global rheological additives market growth. Moreover, innovative product offerings from the key players, widening application areas of rheological additives along with growing end user industries are some of the factors providing traction to the rheological additives market growth.

Segmentation analysis of Rheological Additives Market

The global rheological additives market is bifurcated into four major segments that are type, form and end-use industry.

On the basis of resin type, the global rheological additives market is divided into:

Aqueous phase additives Rheoluxe associate thickeners Heactorite Bentone hydrophilic clays

Non aqueous phase additives Bentone organophilic clays Bentone GEL Thixcin R Rheological additive



On the basis of form, the global rheological additives market is divided into:

Powder

Paste

On the basis of end-use industry, the global rheological additives market is divided into:

Paints & Coatings industry

Cosmetics industry

Rubber industry

Water treatment industry

Paper industry

Others

Based on region, the global rheological additives market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Rheological Additives Market: Regional Outlook

The global rheological additives market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA. Among the above-mentioned regions, North America is expected to contribute to majority of the market share in 2018, in terms of value, owing to high adoption of rheological additives across various end-user industries. Furthermore, South Asia and East Asia are expected to show high growth rates due to growing cosmetics and paints & coatings industry across India, China, Japan and other prominent countries. Furthermore, increasing population along with the presence of prominent market players also tend to supplement the regional growth till 2028. India is one of the key emerging markets for rheological additives in the region. Moreover, Middle East is also growing at a considerable growth rate owing to substantially growing end-user industries backed by increasing population estimates. Oceania and Latin America accounts for a substantial market share in terms of rheological additives demand.

Key players of Rheological Additives Market

Prominent players in the global rheological additives market are Lehmann&Voss&Co., Arkema, BYK Additives, Elementis, Hangzhou Jingyi Chemical Co.,Ltd., Quimvita etc. The rheological additives market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the rheological additives market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Rheological Additives market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, type, form and end use industry.

The Rheological Additives Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Rheological Additives Market Segments

Rheological Additives Market Dynamics

Rheological Additives Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Rheological Additives Market Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Rheological Additives Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, RoE)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, ASEAN)

Oceania (ANZ, Rest of Oceania)

MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

