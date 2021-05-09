Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) Market Analysis of Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028

Rockville, United States, 2021-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) Market: Introduction

Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) market deals with such polymers that are water soluble and produced from monomer N-vinylpyrrolidone. Due to its special binding abilities, Polyvinylpyrrolidone finds application across various industries including pharmaceutical, food & beverage, construction, cosmetics etc. The global Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) market is expected to foray ahead with a higher single digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2028. The approval from US FDA (United States Food & Drug Administration) for the use of Polyvinylpyrrolidones across various medical applications is a positive trend escalating the use of Polyvinylpyrrolidones in the pharma industry. Moreover, growing construction sector, advancements in Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP), high demand from the end-use industries coupled with growing application industries are some of the factors providing traction to the Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) market growth. However, owing to the adverse effects of Polyvinylpyrrolidone in Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), its adoption is being restricted that is hampering the market growth.

Segmentation analysis of Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) Market

The global Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) market is bifurcated into two major segments: Form and application.

On the basis of form, the global Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) market is divided into:

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of application, the global Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) market is divided into:

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesives

Cosmetics

Food & beverages

Others

Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) Market: Regional Outlook

The global Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA. Among the above-mentioned regions, North America is expected to contribute a majority of the market share in 2018 in terms of value owing to high adoption of Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) across pharmaceutical and food & beverages industry. Pharmaceutical industry is well-established in North America owing to presence of large number of pharma companies along with high number of drugs in pipeline. Furthermore, South Asia and East Asia are expected to show high growth rates due to growing construction industry across India, China, Japan and other prominent countries along with increasing population estimates. Furthermore, growing cosmetics and food & beverage industry also tend to supplement the regional growth till 2028. India is one of the key emerging markets for Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) in the region. Moreover, Middle East is also one of the region growing with considerable growth rate owing to increasing construction activities backed by increasing population estimates. Oceania and Latin America account for a substantial market share in terms of Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) demand.

Key players of Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) Market

Prominent players in the global Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) market are BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Brenntag Specialties, Inc., Nanhang Industrial Co. Ltd., Worldchem Europe Ltd. etc. The Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, form and application.

The Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Polyvinylpyrrolidones (PVP) Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, RoE)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, ASEAN)

Oceania (ANZ, Rest of Oceania)

MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

