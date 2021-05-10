Global Anti-inflammatory Cytokines Market Anticipated To Generate Highest Revenue From Indication Cancer During Forecast Period, 2021-2031, Fact.MR

Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market: Market Outlook

Cytokines are categorised as a large group of peptides, glycoproteins and proteins that are present into specific cells in the immune system. Cytokines are produced in the body may have different origins like lymphocytes, monocytes and others.

Anti-inflammatory cytokines are regulatory molecule for a pro-inflammation response from cytokines. Inflammatory cytokines can lead to cytokine storm causing nerve-injury/inflammation-induced central sensitization, atherosclerosis or cancer.

According to the National Cancer Institute, it is estimated to diagnose more than 1 million cases of cancer in the U.S. alone. Hence, the increasing treatment adoption rate is expected to enhance global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth in the coming decade.

Key Segments of Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market Covered in the Report 

Based on drug, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

  • Interleukin-1 receptor antagonist
  • Interleukin-4
  • Interleukin-6
  • Interleukin-10
  • Interleukin-11
  • Interleukin-13

Based on the route of administration, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

  • Oral
  • Intravenous
  • Others

Based on the indication, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

  • Graft-vs-host disease
  • Cystic Fibrosis
  • Cardiovascular diseases
  • Adipose tissue metabolism and obesity
  • Osteoarthritis
  • Atherosclerosis
  • Cancer
  • Infectious diseases
  • Others

Based on the distribution channel, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

  • Institutional Sales
    • Hospitals
    • Speciality Clinics
    • Research Institutes
  • Retail Sales
    • Retail Pharmacies
    • Online Pharmacies

Based on the region, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Important doubts related to the Global Anti – Inflammatory Cytokines  Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

  • Merck KGaA
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Novartis AG
  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Lonza Group Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Meridian Bioscience Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Abcam PLC
  • GenScript Biotech Corp
  • Applied Biological Materials Inc.
  • Randox Laboratories

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Why is the U.S. a Big Market for Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market? 

North America region is expected to dominate the global anti-inflammatory cytokines market during the forecast period. Whereas, in North America, the majority of the market share is of the U.S. in global anti-inflammatory cytokines market. The country has a large prevalence of cancer and other skin disorders creating it a large market for anti-inflammatory cytokines.

On the other hand, there is a significant number of key players present in the U.S. contributing large revenue towards global anti-inflammatory cytokines market.

The high rate of approval and commercialization of anti-inflammatory cytokines drug will have a positive impact on market growth. There is significant rise of geriatric population in the U.S suffering from chronic disorders like cancer, infectious diseases and others. Hence, U.S. tends to be a key country for global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth.

