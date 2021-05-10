BRAF-MEK Inhibitors Market Growth Spurred By Rising Prevalence Of Cancer Along With Increase Branded Therapy Prescription During Years, 2021-2031

Global BRAF-MEK Inhibitors Market: Market Outlook

A BRAF-MEK inhibitors are a chemical or drug that restricts the mitogen-activated protein kinase and kinase, enzymes MEK1 and/or MEK2. The chemicals are used to affect the BRAF-MEK pathway which is often overactive in some cancers. Hence, the BRAF-MEK inhibitors have potential for treatment of some cancers, especially BRAF-mutated melanoma, and KRAS/BRAF mutated colorectal cancer.

The demand for BRAF-MEK is likely to increase due to the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe. This increase, along with a projected increase in branded therapy prescription, will boost the growth of the global BRAF-MEK market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising product approvals and launches of premium-priced metastatic therapies, will extend treatment duration and replace cheaper, generic, chemotherapy regimens will boost the global BRAF-MEK market growth.

 Key Segments of BRAF-MEK Inhibitors Market Covered in the Report

Based on drug, the global BRAF-MEK Inhibitors market has been segmented as

  • Trametinib
  • Cobimetinib
  • Binimetinib
  • Others

Based on distribution channel, the global BRAF-MEK Inhibitors market has been segmented as

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

Based on the region, the global BRAF-MEK Inhibitors market has been segmented as

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Important doubts related to the BRAF-MEK Inhibitors Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

  • ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO.LTD
  • AstraZeneca,
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb,
  • BeiGene LTD
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics
  • Atriva Therapeutics GmbH
  • others are actively involved in offering BRAF-MEK inhibitors.

Why China and India dominating Asia Pacific in BRAF-MEK Inhibitors Market?

India and China are likely to witness the maximum demand for BRAF-MEK Inhibitors in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Major players of BRAF-MEK inhibitors have been highly investing in China and India due to a large patient base. Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure and disposable incomes is likely to drive the global BRAF-MEK inhibitors market growth in the country.

