Neonatal Dialysis Market Witness Demand For Better Acute Kidney Disease Treatment In Infants To Spur Market Growth

Posted on 2021-05-10

Global Neonatal Dialysis Market: Market Outlook

Neonatal dialysis used for extremely premature baby as well as infants for treatment of severe acute kidney injury. Rising incidences of premature infants with kidney disease such as sepsis, perinatal asphyxia, organ dysfunction syndrome will drive the demand for various neonatal dialysis treatment globally.

Technological advancements in neonatal dialysis function and design are resulting in rise in awareness among healthcare professionals about these devices will be the key factors that drive the Neonatal Dialysis market growth, especially in developed regions.

Moreover, improvements in healthcare settings and the rise in disposable income will fuel the neonatal dialysis market growth during projection years. Moreover, government provide funding’s for neonatal kidney research. For instance, in October, 2020, the research in the lab of Adebowale Adebiyi received US $3 Mn for neonatal kidney research.

Key Segments of Neonatal Dialysis Market Covered in the Report

Based on product type, the neonatal dialysis market has been segmented as

  • Peritoneal Dialysis
    • Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)
    • Continuous Cycling Peritoneal Dialysis (CCPD)
  • Others
    • Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Machine
    • Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine

Based on end user, the neonatal dialysis market has been segmented as

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Dialysis centers
  • Nursing Home

Based on the region, the neonatal dialysis market has been segmented as

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Important doubts related to the Neonatal Dialysis Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.
  • KGAA
  • Omnica Corporation
  • Medtronic
  • Baxter International Inc
  • B. Braun
  • Nikkiso Co.Ltd
  • Asahi Kasei Medical Co.Ltd.
  • Infomed SA
  • Bellco S.R.L

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

What is the impact of the Pandemic on the Growth of the Neonatal dialysis Market?

COVID-19 pandemic will show a negative impact on the neonatal dialysis market. Due to short term shut down of production facilities of medical device industries for first few months in 2020.

However, the pandemic has also resulted in a temporary pause of all non-essential and elective procedures. Hence, Medical device markets that manufacture neonatal dialysis devices for these procedures had significantly impacted, with companies reporting significant drops in revenue due to the cancellation of these production.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR – https://www.biospace.com/article/blood-transfusion-diagnostic-market-rising-patient-pool-with-chronic-ailments-to-bolster-market-growth-fact-mr/

