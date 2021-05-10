Demand For Fusion Protein Biosimilars Market Expected Witness A Surge In Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2031 Due To Rise In Chronic Disease

Global Fusion Protein Biosimilars Market: Market Outlook

Biologic drugs are commonly used to treat various diseases but their high cost has raised the emerging scope for biosimilars in the market. A fusion protein biosimilars has come forth as a new modality, as an alternate of biologic products.

The fusion protein biosimilars combines the customized pharmacological properties of biological ligands, together with multiple functions of the fragmented crystallizable domain of immunoglobulins.

Moreover, the first therapeutic Fc fusion protein was established for the AIDS treatment. Thus the wide applications of fusion protein biosimilars has increased the demand for fusion protein biosimilars market. Currently, 11 fusion proteins have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and there are several new Fc fusion proteins being in the pre-clinical and clinical development stage.

Key Segments of the Fusion Protein Biosimilars Market Covered in the Report

Based on the product, the fusion protein biosimilars market has been segmented as Cytokines Recombinant protein Immunoglobin (Ig) fusion protein Parathyroid Hormone (PTPH) fusion protein Others

Based on application, the fusion protein biosimilars market has been segmented as Cancer HIV-AIDS Respiratory disease Cardiovascular disorder Ophthalmology Others

Based on end-users, the fusion protein biosimilars market has been segmented as Hospitals Research institutes

Based on the region, the fusion protein biosimilars market has been segmented as North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Important doubts related to the Fusion Protein Biosimilars Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Competitive Landscape

The prominent key players operating are

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Sandoz International GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Samsung Bioepis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V., Novartis AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Celltrion Healthcare Co.Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma

Absolute Antibody

Bioverativ Therapeutics Inc.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Why Cancer holds the highest share the fusion Protein Biosimilars Market?

Cancer expects to hold the higher share in the fusion protein biosimilars market owing to the rising cancer cases among the growing population in the world.

Cancer is a growing global concern stated by the World Health Organization (WHO). Biosimilars are in high demand for cancer therapies. According to the Globocan 2020 data, in 2020, the incidence of new cancer cases was estimated to be around 19,292,789, with nearly about 9,958,133 deaths due to cancers.

