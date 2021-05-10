Demand For Fusion Protein Biosimilars Market Expected Witness A Surge In Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2031 Due To Rise In Chronic Disease

Posted on 2021-05-10 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Global Fusion Protein Biosimilars Market: Market Outlook

Biologic drugs are commonly used to treat various diseases but their high cost has raised the emerging scope for biosimilars in the market. A fusion protein biosimilars has come forth as a new modality, as an alternate of biologic products.

The fusion protein biosimilars combines the customized pharmacological properties of biological ligands, together with multiple functions of the fragmented crystallizable domain of immunoglobulins.

Moreover, the first therapeutic Fc fusion protein was established for the AIDS treatment. Thus the wide applications of fusion protein biosimilars has increased the demand for fusion protein biosimilars market. Currently, 11 fusion proteins have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and there are several new Fc fusion proteins being in the pre-clinical and clinical development stage.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5690

Key Segments of the Fusion Protein Biosimilars Market Covered in the Report

  • Based on the product, the fusion protein biosimilars market has been segmented as

    • Cytokines Recombinant protein
    • Immunoglobin (Ig) fusion protein
    • Parathyroid Hormone (PTPH) fusion protein
    • Others

  • Based on application, the fusion protein biosimilars market has been segmented as

    • Cancer
    • HIV-AIDS
    • Respiratory disease
    • Cardiovascular disorder
    • Ophthalmology
    • Others

  • Based on end-users, the fusion protein biosimilars market has been segmented as

    • Hospitals
    • Research institutes

  • Based on the region, the fusion protein biosimilars market has been segmented as

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • South Asia
    • East Asia
    • Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5690

Important doubts related to the Fusion Protein Biosimilars Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Competitive Landscape

The prominent key players operating are

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Sandoz International GmbH
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
  • Samsung Bioepis
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Mylan N.V., Novartis AG
  • Fresenius Kabi AG
  • STADA Arzneimittel AG
  • Celltrion Healthcare Co.Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd.
  • Aurobindo Pharma
  • Absolute Antibody
  • Bioverativ Therapeutics Inc.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5690

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support    https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5690/S

Why Cancer holds the highest share the fusion Protein Biosimilars Market?

Cancer expects to hold the higher share in the fusion protein biosimilars market owing to the rising cancer cases among the growing population in the world.

Cancer is a growing global concern stated by the World Health Organization (WHO). Biosimilars are in high demand for cancer therapies. According to the Globocan 2020 data, in 2020, the incidence of new cancer cases was estimated to be around 19,292,789, with nearly about 9,958,133 deaths due to cancers.

Why Go For Fact.MR ?

  • Our analysts have exceptional knowledge of the latest market research techniques
  • We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports
  • High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements
  • Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts
  • Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients
  • COVID-19 analysis with credible insights

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR –  https://www.biospace.com/article/introduction-of-novel-drugs-and-treatment-methods-to-help-uptake-of-basal-cell-carcinoma-treatment-market-finds-fact-mr/

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution