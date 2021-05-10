Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Witness Significant Growth As Antimicrobial Agents In Paint, Floor Coverings, Home Textiles, And Construction Materials

Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market: Introduction

Disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals are used to destroy microorganisms or to inhibit their growth. Disinfectants are mainly used as surface-active agents, applied on the surface of inanimate objects, materials or to prevent infection on tissues before surgery.

Disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals Market will witness a significant growth as antimicrobial agents in products such as paint, floor coverings, home textiles, and other construction materials.

Increasing concerns related to transmitting diseases such as AIDS and hepatitis will spur the use of more effective disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals. The use of disinfectant agents in food processing facilities and safety concerns related to food and beverages will support the healthy growth of disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market.

Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is bifurcated into four major segments: functions, chemical products, end user industry and region.

On the basis of functions, the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is divided into:

  • Disinfectants & sanitizers
  • Antimicrobial additives

On the basis of chemical products, the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is divided into:

  • Phenolics
  • Iodophors
  • Nitrogen compounds
  • Organometallics
  • Organosulfurs
  • Aldehydes
  • Other chemicals

On the basis of end user industry, the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is divided into:

  • Paint & coatings
  • Food & beverage processing
  • Medical & health care
  • Plastics
  • Textiles
  • Others

Based on region, the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Important doubts related to the Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals  Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Disinfectant & Antimicrobial chemicals Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market are Akzo Nobel NV, Evonik Industries AGBetco, 3M, BASF SE, LANXESS AG, Solvay SA and others.

The disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR

