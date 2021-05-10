Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Witness Significant Growth As Antimicrobial Agents In Paint, Floor Coverings, Home Textiles, And Construction Materials

Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market: Introduction

Disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals are used to destroy microorganisms or to inhibit their growth. Disinfectants are mainly used as surface-active agents, applied on the surface of inanimate objects, materials or to prevent infection on tissues before surgery.

Disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals Market will witness a significant growth as antimicrobial agents in products such as paint, floor coverings, home textiles, and other construction materials.

Increasing concerns related to transmitting diseases such as AIDS and hepatitis will spur the use of more effective disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals. The use of disinfectant agents in food processing facilities and safety concerns related to food and beverages will support the healthy growth of disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market.

Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is bifurcated into four major segments: functions, chemical products, end user industry and region.

On the basis of functions, the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is divided into:

Disinfectants & sanitizers

Antimicrobial additives

On the basis of chemical products, the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is divided into:

Phenolics

Iodophors

Nitrogen compounds

Organometallics

Organosulfurs

Aldehydes

Other chemicals

On the basis of end user industry, the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is divided into:

Paint & coatings

Food & beverage processing

Medical & health care

Plastics

Textiles

Others

Based on region, the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Disinfectant & Antimicrobial chemicals Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market are Akzo Nobel NV, Evonik Industries AG, Betco, 3M, BASF SE, LANXESS AG, Solvay SA and others.

The disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

