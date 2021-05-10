Growth In Economically Active Population With Enhanced Purchasing Power Triggering Demand For Food Thermos Market

Market Outlook :-

Growing economically active population has been escalating the demand for several commodities that eases consumers’ stay in the office. Food thermos being one such commodity, their demand have been observed to multiply at a significant pace in the recent past.

The surge in demand for food thermos led their manufacturers to categorically target their consumers, which can be seen in the evolution of an array of products with multiple functionalities.

In 2018, North America and Europe together comprised over half of the global food thermos market demand, while owing to the surge in middle income group in the developing regions of Asia and Africa, several manufacturers have expanded their distribution capabilities in selective countries in these regions. With the present set of trends and rising consumer confidence, the demand for food thermos is expected to further swell during the forecast period.

Availability of Inferior Quality Food Thermos though with Good Aesthetics Hurtling Consumer Sentiments

In the recent past, several new entrants with low economies of scale and low capital have entered the market with inferior quality food thermos. Such food thermos have low insulation levels, though they looks are appealing to the consumers.

The advent of inferior food thermos, especially in the developing markets have led to the erosion in consumer confidence, and are thereby hindering the market growth to some extent.

Several new entrants are also creating a look-alike food thermos, replicating the established brands. This also impacts the early footprint of international brands in the emerging markets.

Important doubts related to the Food Thermos Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Innovation to lead the food thermos manufacturers to new levels

Food thermos value chain incudes a large number of players with small to large production and distribution capabilities. Some of the players in the market are Jaypee Plus, Tupperware, Milton, Thermos, MIRA Brands Inc, Simple Modern, Energify, DaCool and Zojirushi among others

Milton is one of the leading players in the food thermos market. The company has brought multiple changes to its food thermos owing to the evolving consumer needs.

The Food Thermos report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Food Thermos Segments

Food Thermos Market Dynamics

Food Thermos Market Size

Supply & Demand of Food Thermos

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology in the Food Thermos

Value Chain of the Food Thermos

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Surge in Online Retail Presence of Food Thermo Brands Strengthening their reach in Consumer Clusters

Food thermos is available through multiple distribution channels, including convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, utensil stores and online retail among others.

The expansion of online retail has not only made the food thermos products nearer to the consumer, but have also empowered them to compare prices between brands and avail additional discounts. This has augmented the consumers’ propensity to purchase food thermos.

The manufacturers in the food thermos market have showcased their products in two main product types, standard and leak proof.

As observed, some of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have shown to claim their food thermos as leak proof. The food thermos manufacturers offer their products in a variety of volume sizes ranging from less than 15oz, 15 to 30oz and more than 30oz.

