Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market worth $32.7 billion by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Type (Aircraft Seating, IFEC, Aircraft Cabin Lighting, Aircraft Galley, Aircraft Lavatory, Aircraft Windows & Windshields, Aircraft Interior Panels), End User, Aircraft Type, Material, Region – Global Forecast 2025″, is projected to grow from USD 17.6 billion in 2020 to USD 32.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2025. The aircraft cabin interiors aftermarket and MRO is expected to at the highest CAGR in the wake of the recovery factor from the pandemic Additionally, once the pre-COVID-19 conditions are achieved; the rise in air passenger traffic, and retrofit activities being carried out for upgrading the existing aircraft, reformations and modifications demand in the cabin interiors to enhance the passenger safety and experience are some of the key factors driving the growth of the aircraft cabin interiors market.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=74760139

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the aviation industry adversely due to air travel restrictions on domestic as well as international flights across countries, resulting in the grounding of aircraft fleets and a sudden dip in aircraft orders and deliveries in 2020. However, with certain relaxations across regions and allowance of limited workforce in the business and manufacturing units have led to the sluggish demand for the functioning of MRO and Aftermarket services to cater the demand of basic monitoring and maintenance of the grounded and inactive aircraft fleet. Additionally, OEMs are also expected for the design modifications in the cabin interiors to enhance the passenger safety and bring back the passenger confidence in flying which in turn will lead to pre-COVID-19 air passenger traffic levels leading to rise in aviation revenues.

Based on type, the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The in-flight entertainment & connectivity segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to an increased demand for in-flight entertainment & connectivity systems as they have become an alternate source of income for most of the airlines. The ancillary revenue obtained from these systems is helping airlines in maintaining and enhancing the quality of their onboard services. Different airlines are using different sources such as onboard shopping, Wi-Fi connectivity, and advertising for revenue generation.

Based on aircraft type, the very large aircraft segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

Based on aircraft type, the very large aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for enhanced passenger experience, safety and new-norms of social distancing, especially for the long-haul aircraft are leading to the growth of the very large aircraft segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market.

Based on end user, the Aftermarket segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

Based on end user, the Aftermarket segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is due to rising demand for retrofitting components within the aircraft cabin.

The Middle East aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Middle Eastaircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market in this region is largely due to increase in fleet size, this market consists of aftermarket and MRO. Growing air passenger traffic, coupled with an increase in new airliners, is among the main drivers expected to propel the growth of the aircraft cabin interior aftermarket in the Middle East during the forecast period. Increase in passenger traffic directly influences aircraft numbers, necessitating demand for MRO activities. This region hosts some of the world’s largest airlines – Etihad Airways, Emirates, and Turkish Airlines.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=74760139

Major players operating in the aircraft cabin interiors market include Zodiac Aerospace (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Cobham plc (UK), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Global Eagle Entertainment (US), Gogo (US), Honeywell International (US), Panasonic Avionics (US), and RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others. These players offer different products used in aircraft cabin interiors such as aircraft seating, in-flight entertainment & connectivity, aircraft galley, and aircraft lavatory. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com