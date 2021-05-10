Medical Radiation Detection Market: Growing number of diagnostic imaging centers

PUNE, India, 2021-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market by Detector (Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators, Solid-State), Product (Personal Dosimeters, Passive Dosimeters), Safety (Full Body Protection), End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2025″, the global medical radiation detection market is projected to reach USD 1,207 million by 2025 from USD 949 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The Growth of the Medical Radiation Monitoring and Safety Market is driven mainly by the increasing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, growing number of diagnostic imaging centers, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, and the growing number of people covered by insurance.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in “Medical Radiation Monitoring and Safety Market”. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business growth:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1200

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on the detector type, the medical radiation monitoring market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, solid-state detectors, and scintillators. In 2019, the gas-filled detectors segment accounted for the largest market share of medical radiation detection and monitoring market . The large share of this segment can be attributed to the favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors coupled with their wide application in the medical imaging field.

Based on products, the medical radiation safety market is segmented into full-body protection, face protection, hand safety, and other medical radiation safety products. In 2019, the full-body protection products segment accounted for the largest market share of medical radiation safety market . The growing number of radiological procedures performed and increasing awareness among physicians, radiologists, and patients are driving the growth of the full-body protection products segment.

Based on end-users, the medical radiation safety market is segmented into hospitals and non-hospitals. The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing number of hospitals across the globe is the major factor driving the growth of this end-user segment

Geographical View in-detailed:

The medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness about radiation safety, growing number of radiodiagnostic procedures performed, and ongoing research aimed at the development of new and advanced radiation detection, monitoring, and safety products are driving the growth of the North American medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1200

Global Key Leaders:

The major players in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safetymarket are Fortive Corporation (US), Mirion Technologies (US), IBA Worldwide (Belgium), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Sun Nuclear Corporation (US).

Fortive Corporation (US) held the leading position in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market in 2019. The company is a provider of technical and analytical services that determine the exposure of environmental and occupational radiation hazards. Fortive Corporation derives a majority of its revenue from the North American market.

The company focuses on introducing radiology products that reduce radiation exposure to physicians and patients as well as products that increase the accuracy of imaging by using reference markets. Fortive Corporation consistently invests in research and development to introduce innovative products. Although the company has not been involved in any major developments in the last few years, its strong focus on brand management and efficient distribution will help it to maintain its position in the market.