High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market worth $302.1 Million – Use of HRM in Pathogen Identification

The report "High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market by Product (Supermix Reagent, RT PCR Instrument, Software), Application (SNP Genotyping, Mutation Discovery, Epigenetics), Enduser (Research Laboratories, Hospital, Diagnostic Center) – Global Forecast", report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, and threat impacting the high-resolution melting analysis market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global high-resolution melting analysis market is expected to reach USD 302.1 Million, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders; increasing public-private investments, funds, and grants for research on genetic analysis technologies; and advantages of HRM over other genotyping technologies are the major factors driving market growth.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of product & service, segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, and software & services. The reagents and consumables segment dominated the market in 2016; and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, broadly classified into SNP genotyping, mutation scanning, species identification, pathogen identification, epigenetics, and other applications. In 2016, the SNP genotyping segment accounted for the largest share of the high-resolution melting analysis market. This can be attributed to the wide range of applications of SNP genotyping in the diagnosis of genetic and autoimmune diseases, study of the variations in drug responses, drug discovery & development, and the identification of genetic variations in plant or animal genomes.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. In 2016, North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, & other chronic diseases, and the large number of genotyping-based research and development projects are key growth drivers for the HRM market in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

Prominent players in the global high-resolution melting analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hofmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Novacyt (France), Azura Genomics (U.S.), Canon Biomedical (U.S.), and PREMIER Biosoft (U.S.), among others.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) is the largest player in the global high-resolution melting analysis market. In order to remain competitive, the company adopted inorganic and organic growth strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions for enhancing its presence in the market. For instance, in 2014, the company acquired Life Technologies Corporation (U.S.), a leading player in the life science market to strengthen its product offerings. Similarly, in May 2015, the company started its customer experience center in the Middle East to support the life science segment of the company. This expansion was aimed at capturing the developing Middle East market.