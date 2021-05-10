Leading Player in the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market

PUNE, India, 2021-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The global fill-finish manufacturing market size is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025 from USD 7.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include rising technological advancements in fill-finish manufacturing processes, the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, and the rising adoption of prefilled syringes for parenteral dosage forms. However, the high costs associated with isolators and RABS is a factor expected to limit the growth of this market to some extent.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=6249609



The prominent players in the global fill-finish manufacturing market include Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.p.A. (Italy), Stevanato Group (Italy), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), Bausch+Strobel (Germany), Groninger & Co. GmbH (Germany), and Gerresheimer AG (Germany). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and expansions to increase their presence in the global fill-finish manufacturing industry.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) is the leading player in the global fill-finish manufacturing market. The Pharmaceutical Systems division of the firm’s Medical segment deals with prefilled syringes. This subsegment reported an increase in revenue of approximately USD 7 billion in FY 2019 as compared to 2018. This increase indicates positive sales growth in pharmaceutical drug delivery systems, inclusive of prefilled syringes. It is expected to witness strong sales in the fill-finish manufacturing industry during the forecast period. The major end-user of these syringes are pharmaceutical companies that use them as containers for injectable pharmaceutical products. These products are then placed in the market as drug/device combinations.

Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany) is another leading player in the global fill-finish manufacturing market. In 2019, the company’s revenue was about USD 1.4 billion. The company offers an extensive product portfolio in the market through its machinery systems segment, which includes a wide range of automated standalone machines, integrated systems, and barrier systems such as isolator systems and RABS. Over the years, isolators and RABS have witnessed increasing adoption by many pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to maintain high-quality product standards. The company focuses on product innovation to strengthen its position in the market. For instance, in 2017, the company launched its technologically advanced filling and closing machine¬, ALF 5000. Such product launches will strengthen the position of Syntegon Technology in the fill-finish manufacturing market.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=6249609



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com