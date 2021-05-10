Cooking Sauces Market Company Profiles, Financial Performance & Product Benchmarking, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview:

The global cooking sauces market size was USD 38.35 billion, in 2018 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Cooking Sauces is anticipated to see high growth, owing to the growing demand for easy meal preparation along with exciting and authentic food flavour’s. Additionally, the introduction of new aromas by the key players is expected to be the key driver of the market.

Key Players:

Nestle S.A.

The Unilever Group

Kikkoman Corporation

Tas Gourmet Sauce Co.

McCormick & Company Incorporated

The Kraft Heinz Company

General Mills Inc.

Bolton Group

Conagra Brands Inc.

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Growing demand for easy meal preparation along with exciting and authentic food flavors. Additionally, the introduction of new aromas by the key players is expected to be the key driver of the market. Moreover, rising number of distribution channels have made product availability much easier for the customers as well as the increasing number of advertisements campaigns have increased the product awareness among the consumers, which is further expected to boost the demand for cooking sauces products.

Rising technological development in the food industry has created a wide opportunity for the sauces market. Moreover, with the continuous product development, various new flavors sauces have been introduced in the market, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for the market. Furthermore, consumers are shifting towards a healthy lifestyle, due to hectic working hours and change in the eating habits of the consumers. Additionally, rising disposable income of the middle-class consumers, rapid urbanization products innovations are some of the key driving factors for the cooking sauce market growth in upcoming years

Product Outlook:

Dry

Wet

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The cooking sauce market has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, as most restaurants and hotels had to be closed down which constituted for majority shares of consumers for cooking sauces. Further, household consumers of cooking sauces were looking to stock basic food items anticipating a complete lockdown. Moreover, retail stores were also closed and production of cooking sauces was also disrupted due to the lockdown.

However as the lockdown got extended and people were still not comfortable ordering food from outside. This led to consumers trying out new dishes at home and experimenting with food. This led to slight increase in demand for cooking sauces, and other cooking ingredients. Further, the manufacturers of cooking sauces came up with new product launches, to offer more variety of cooking sauces. Thus new product launches and reopening of restaurants and other food joints are expected to create new demand for cooking sauces.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. This revenue growth is attributed to high growth opportunities in the developing countries, like Indonesia, Thailand, India and China.

Europe has held the largest market share, in 2108 and anticipated to reach USD 18.89 billion, by 2025. Growing demand for ready to use and wet sauces are anticipated to fuel the demand for market growth over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Additionally, increasing product innovations, capacity expansion and partnerships with product manufacturers in the new market are the key strategies adopted by the top players in the region.

