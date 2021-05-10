Rising Demand for Healthy Bakery Product to Boost the Demand for the ADA Substitute Market During 2019-2029

Owing to the increase in stringent guidelines for the food & beverage industry, manufacturers are moving towards ADA substitutes for enhanced dough making, thus boosting the global market for ADA substitutes. Moreover, increasing penetration of the baking industry across various regions of the globe is also likely to surge the growth of the global ADA substitute market. Furthermore, the need for using ADA substitutes in dough making is also fueling the growth of the global ADA substitute market.

Also, rising awareness among consumers regarding the harmful effects of using ADA for human consumption is pushing up the demand for ADA substitutes for various end-use applications. Therefore, increasing demand from end-use industries is encouraging ADA substitute manufacturers to enhance their production facilities, which eventually would fuel the growth of the global ADA substitute market during the forecast period.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the ADA Substitute

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the ADA Substitute market in different regions

Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

Segmentation of the ADA Substitute Market

The global market for ADA substitutes can be segmented by form, nature, application, and geography. Based on form, the global ADA substitute market can be segmented into liquid, powder, and paste. Various industrial bakers have been involved in finding harmless and enhanced ADA substitutes after the ban on the usage of ADA, which led to the development of various forms of ADA substitutes with enhanced properties.

Based on nature, ADA substitutes can be segmented into organic and conventional. Based on application, the global ADA substitute market can be segmented into cakes, bread, pizzas, pastries, cookies, and others. Geographically, the global ADA substitute market can be segmented into seven regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key players engaged in the ADA substitute market are focusing on product launches with innovative properties, along with the bleaching and oxidizing benefits served by ADA. Companies involved in the global ADA substitute market are DowDuPont, ADM, DSM, Kerry Group, PAK Group, Calpro Specialities Pvt. Ltd., Gum Technology, Inc., Puratos Bakery Supply, Inc., JK Ingredients, and Sigma Aldrich, among others.

Regions With Stricter Food Regulations to Observe High Growth

The global ADA substitute market is estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing consumption of baked products and strict government regulations for the use of ADA for human consumption, the demand for ADA substitutes is likely to grow significantly during the foreseen period.

Oceania is expected to follow the same trend as of Europe in the ADA substitute market, owing to strict food regulations on the use of ADA. Asia Pacific is also likely to create remunerative opportunities in the ADA substitute, due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region.

Important doubts related to the ADA Substitute market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the ADA Substitute market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the ADA Substitute market in 2029?

