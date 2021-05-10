Dental Equipment Market Future Trends and Recent Developments

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the dental equipment market is expected to register CAGR of 4.9% between 2016 and 2021, to reach USD 7.52 Billion by 2021.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=784

Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, rapid growth in aging population and growing incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases.

The dental equipment market is segmented based on products, end users, and regions.

On the basis of products, the market is split into dental diagnostic equipment, dental therapeutic equipment, and general equipment. The diagnostic dental equipment segment covers extraoral radiology equipment, intraoral radiology equipment, and hybrid units. The therapeutic dental equipment segment covers dental lasers while the general equipment segment covers casting machines, electrosurgical systems, CAD/CAM systems, instrument delivery systems, ceramic furnaces, dental chairs, dental light cure equipment, and dental handpieces.

Based on end users, the dental equipment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other end users. On the basis of geography, the dental devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and Middle East & Africa).

Europe held the largest share in the dental equipments market owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing government expenditure on healthcare, and growth in geriatric population. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to less stringent regulations, growing demand for dental procedures, and growing dental tourism.

Recent Developments

> In April 2016, Carestream Dental launched a new intraoral scanner, namely, CS 3600. The scanner contains features for optimized scanning that captures full and dual arches in very less time. The product specifically targets orthodontics where speed is the key for intraoral scanning.

> Dentsply Sirona Inc. was formed in February 2016, by the completion of a merger between Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. and DENTSPLY International Inc. This merger of DENTSPLY with Sirona formed one of the largest and most-diversified manufacturing companies of dental products and technologies.

> In February 2016, Sirona Dental, Inc. launched its new products, CEREC Zirconia and CEREC SpeedFire furnace. CEREC Zirconia is an all -ceramic substitute of the traditional PFM (porcelain fused to metal).

Planmeca OY (Finland), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), and Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.) held a major share of the dental equipment market. The companies majorly focused on strategies such as expansions, partnerships, and new product launches to sustain their positions in the market.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=784

Other key players in the global dental equipment market include A-dec Inc. (U.S.), AMD LASERS (U.S.), Biolase, Inc. (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), and 3M (U.S.).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com