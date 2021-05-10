Saffron Market Revenue, Segmentation, Variables, Global Trends & Regional Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Saffron Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Saffron Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% by 2025; thereby crossing USD 2 billion within the specified timeframe. Saffron is grown in Mediterranean environment having cool to chilly winters with warm and dry summers followed by little or no rainfall. It even withstands -100C and could be grown in chilly winters. The cultivation is highly dependent on corn size and density and planted in summers.

Key Players:

Gohar Saffron

Rowhani Saffron Co

Iran Saffron Company

Saffron Business Co.

Tarvand saffron co

Esfedan trading company

Safrante Global Company, S.L.U.

Royal Saffron Company

Flora Saffron

Meher Saffron

Growth Drivers:

Corn size leaves a significant impact on production of new offspring, hence larger the corn, larger is the daughter corn that particularly raises the potential for higher yield in following years. Saffron market is driven by factors such as increase in demand from medical and cosmetic sector on accounts of its popularity and usage as a health supplement. Rise in popularity of saffron use in cosmetics adds to the market growth. Saffron is significantly used in treatment of asthma, dry skin, and whooping cough, which again marks its commercial importance.

Application Outlook:

Food

Medical

Cosmetics

Food accounts as a large segment contributing to the market growth. It is largely used as a food ingredient in dairy and confectionary industry to add essence to the taste of food. On the other hand, widening scope of food sector is likely to open new horizons for use of saffron in food.

“Medical” segment is expected to gain a substantial share in the market growth due to significant effects of saffron for dry skin and cough. “Cosmetic” segment will demonstrate a rise in CAGR due to increase in use of saffron for in face gels, for stretch marks, and also as an anticonvulsant gel.

Regional Outlook:

North America S.

Europe Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India

South & Central America Brazil

Middle East & Africa Iran UAE Saudi Arabia



Geographical analysis for saffron market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific’s saffron industry dominates the global scenario due to rise in saffron production, import and export, and growth in consumer demand. North American and European markets are expected to gain a significant CAGR in the forecast period due to increase in use of saffron for medical and cosmetics.

