Top Leaders of Lactose-Free Products Market and Future Trends 2025

The Lactose-Free Products Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 8.7%, in terms of value. The growth and awareness among lactose intolerant population regarding self-diagnosis all across the globe is causing a rise in the demand of lactose-free products.

Download PDF Brochure

Key players in this market include The Coca-Cola Company (US), GCMMF (India), Nestle (Switzerland), Danone Company S.A (France), Valio Ltd. (Finland), General Mills (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Lifeway Foods Inc. (US), LALA U.S (US), Dean Foods (US), Organic Valley (US), Dairy Farmers of America (US), Shamrock Foods (US), Saputo Inc. (Canada), Prairie Farms Dairy (US), Agri-Mark, Inc. (US), Smith Foods, Inc. (US), Meggle Group GMBH (Germany), Drums Food International Pvt Ltd. (India), and Granlatta Societa Cooperative Agricola ARL (Italy).

The Coca-Cola Company (US) is a global leader in the development of wide range of lactose-free products. The country has production units pin over 100 locations and 100 Research and Development units.

The Coca-Cola Company (US) recent acquisition of Fairlife LLC (US) has led to the increased brand and product portfolio and reach to international customers. The company focuses on offering beverages rich in nutrition for fulfilling the changing demands of consumers. Coca-Cola is introducing drinks, such as coconut water, organic tea, and purified water and juices. It focuses on introducing plant-based and dairy beverages. The Coca-Cola Company introduced dairy beverages through its subsidiary Fairlife LLC (US).

Make an Inquiry

Danone Company S.A (France) is one of the major players in the lactose-free products markets. The company majorly offers lactose-free milk and yogurt under its brand name Activia. The company has 130 locations worldwide, due to which it holds a leading position in the global market. It records 52% of the sales through essential dairy and plant-based products. The company is growing significantly in European region mainly in countries like France, Germany, and Italy. It also has a strong presence in the North American region.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441