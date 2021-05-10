Optical Imaging System Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2021-2024

San Jose, California , USA, May 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Optical Imaging System Market is expected to value at USD 3.0 billion by 2024. The optical imaging system industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to increase in occurrence of chronic diseases and growing demand for advanced diagnostic facilities. Other factors such as accelerated drug discovery & research and development of advanced diagnostic techniques contribute to the growth of live cell imaging market in both developed and developing economies across the globe.

Additionally, growing popularity of kinetic research instead of fixed cellular analysis is predicted to drive market expansion during the forecast period. Globally, the optical imaging system market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Additionally, optical imaging systems are essential to perform advanced imaging and diagnostic for ophthalmology, thereby propelling market demand, in the recent years. Advancements in optical imaging system and design modification to enhance overall performance leads to a vast set of applications in the areas of dermatology, cardiology and others. The wide range of applications of optical imaging systems are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Adoption of optical imaging and diagnostic systems by cardiologist in order to locate and treat coronary artery disease is expected to play critical role in the robust growth of optical imaging system industry in the near future. The recent technological advancement in the healthcare sector coupled with development of novel products & techniques to perform tissue imaging and endoscopy are anticipated to foster market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Optical Imaging Systems Market by Technology (USD Million), 2013 – 2024

Photoacoustic Tomography

Optical Coherence Tomography

Hyperspectral Imaging

Near-infrared Spectroscopy

Global Optical Imaging Systems Market by Product (USD Million), 2013 – 2024

Imaging Systems

Optical Imaging Systems

Spectral Imaging Systems

Optical Imaging Software

Cameras

Illumination Systems

Lenses

Other Optical Imaging Products

Global Optical Imaging Systems Market by Application (USD Million), 2013 – 2024

Pathological Imaging

Intraoperative Imaging

The key players in the optical imaging system industry are St. Jude Medical Incorporated, PerkinElmer, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carl Zeiss Meditec Group, Topcon Co., Bioptigen, Inc., Canon, Inc., Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Optovue, Inc., and Headwall Photonics, Inc.

