Particle Counters Market worth $554 Million by 2025 – Robust Growth in Applied Industries

PUNE, India, 2021-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, to reach USD 554 million by 2025 from USD 346 million in 2020.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The Particle Counters Market growth is driven largely by factors, such as robust growth in applied markets, the favorable regulatory scenario, and growing focus on the quality of food products are the key factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, emerging economies (such as Brazil, India, South Korea, and China).

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market, by application, in 2019. Technological advancements in industries such as pharmaceutical, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace are increasing the demand for quality assurance and stringent regulations of manufacturing environments to ensure product quality. This has driven the demand for cleanroom monitoring and, by extension, particle counters. Thus, the growth of the market for cleanroom monitoring will be tied directly to the growth of industries that use cleanrooms.

In 2019, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market. Market growth is largely driven by the growing volume of compounds to be detected for the presence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples, increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, stringent safety regulations, and increased R&D expenditure. The increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing from the Asian region and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies are also propelling the demand for particle counters in this end-user segment.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The US and Canada are the major countries considered for the study of the particle counters market. North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with rapid adoption of chromatography techniques among end-user industries. North America accounted for the largest share of 37.3% of the chiral chromatography columns market in 2019. A number of factors, such as increasing drug development activities, the availability of government funding for life science R&D, high adoption of technologically advanced solutions, A robust pharmaceutical industry base in the US, technological advancements, and the increasing use of particle counters for air pollution monitoring are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US), among others.

Particle Measuring Systems Inc. (US) accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market. The company offers a wide portfolio of particle counters, which caters to the demands of various industries, including the pharmaceutical, semiconductor, aerospace, and food & beverage industries. The company primarily focuses on product launches as its key business strategy to sustain its leadership position in the market. In the last three years, the company launched a number of particle counters in the market, including the Lasair III Cleanroom Particle Counter. The company also pursues other strategies such as partnerships to strengthen its product portfolio, customer base, and geographic presence. For instance, in 2020, the company partnered with Agronaut Manufacturing System to create control contamination solutions.