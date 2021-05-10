Metabolomics Market worth $4.1 billion by 2025 – Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

PUNE, India, 2021-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Metabolomics Market by Product (GC,UPLC, CE, Surface based Mass Analysis), Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery,Functional Genomics), Indication (Cardiology, Oncology,Inborn Errors), End User (Academic Institute,CROs) – Global Forecast to 2025″ the global metabolomics technology market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2020 and 2025.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, growing demand for personalized medicine and increasing use of metabolomics in toxicology testing are driving the growth of the global metabolomics industry.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The metabolomics instrument segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020. Factors such as the technological advancements in analytical instruments in terms of miniaturization, automation, and computerization; increase in the number of research-related activities worldwide in the field of medicine, nutraceuticals, and metabolomics; and strengthening healthcare infrastructure in developing nations for efficient disease diagnosis and treatment are expected to propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period

Based on indication, the metabolomics market has been segmented into into cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and other indications (respiratory and infectious diseases. The cancer segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020, with the highest growth rate as well. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of patients who have cancer and the subsequent increase in the demand for cancer therapies.

Opportunity:Biomarker development;

Metabolomics is used to identify new biomarkers through bioinformatics tools, which indicate the changes in the physiological state of a cell or tissue. Biomarkers are important for developing in-vitro diagnostic tools, environmental toxicology screening methods, and drug discovery and development techniques. The omics revolution of the last decade has increased the application of metabolomics in biomedical research. As a result of these technological developments, new biomarkers are being regularly discovered. These biomarkers are required in medical sciences to better define and diagnose diseases, predict adverse drug events, and identify patient groups who would benefit from specific treatments. Moreover, in the near future, identifying biomarkers related to safety, sensitivity, and resistance to commercially available drugs will present significant growth opportunities for the metabolomics technology market.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global metabolomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin Ametica and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics technology market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Global Key Leaders:

The metabolomics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. (Japan), LECO Corporation (US)

Agilent Technologies (U.S.) is another leading company in the global metabolomics market. The company has maintained its leadership position through its strong presence across the globe, covering major markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company has a strong product portfolio and its FDA and CE Mark-approved products have helped it to further enhance its presence in the metabolomics market. The company has adopted new product launches as its key strategy, followed by agreements and collaborations, to maintain its leading position and increase its market share.