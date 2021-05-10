Gluten Substitute Market 2029- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players |Danisco, Cargill, ADM, DSM, CP Kelco

Rising incidences of chronic diseases occurring due to lifestyle changes gives rise to the need for gluten substitute, thus bolstering the demand of gluten substitute. The increasing demand for gluten free products globally encourages the manufacturers to seek for the binding agents which can act as a gluten substitute, therefore, up surging the sales in the global gluten substitute market.

Owing to the increasing trend of transparency and stringent guidelines for labelling in food & beverage industry manufacturers are shifting towards the usage of gluten substitute in various products. FAO is working in partnership with WHO and advices Codex Alimenturius Commission on the technical and regulatory aspects related to food labelling. Codex Committee on Food Labelling (CCFL) has set various standards which are to be used by various countries as guidance for food labelling. Due to the rising prevalence of diet-related diseases the consumers are becoming aware buyers and are likely to pay attention to the contents of the products which they consumer, thus boosting the market for gluten substitute.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Product Innovations to Influence the Gluten Substitute Market Growth

Key players engaged in the gluten substitute market are focusing on product launches with enhanced properties, along with the binding benefits. For instance, ProBlend Ingredients Inc., has launched a product Rhino Wheat Gluten Replacer which is specifically designed enzyme blend as a replacement to the vital wheat gluten in dough.

Such innovations are anticipated to have a positive influence on the global market. Key manufacturers involved in the global gluten substitute market are Danisco, Cargill, ADM, DSM, CP Kelco, DowDuPont, Fufeng Group Company Ltd., Deosen Biochemical Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Pfizer Inc, Jungbunzlauer, Solvay, among others.

