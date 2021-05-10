Innovations in Varied Applications Likely to Boost Bromate Substitute Market During 2019-2029

The rising demand for healthy bakery products among consumers has aided the growth of the market for bromate substitutes, globally. Bromate substitutes are used in a range of products such as French bread, baguettes, sliced bread, rolls and buns, hotdogs, and hamburger bread, among others.

Fact.MR, in its latest Bromate Substitute market report, offers the bird’s eye view on the historical and upcoming growth in terms of production, consumption, volume, and value. The report is classified on the basis of key segments, sub-segments, according to the major regions and offers an in-depth analysis on competitive landscape.

The report offers a comprehensive, discussing in details upcoming trends, opportunities and challenges that will aid the expansion of the Bromate Substitute market.

Harmful Effects of Bromate Aids Bromate Substitute Market Growth

Owing to increasing awareness about the ill-health effects of using bromate for human consumption and proven carcinogenic properties of bromate, various countries have implemented a ban on the use of bromate. With increasing strictness in regulations in the food industry, industrial bakers are moving towards bromate substitutes for flour enhancement.

Moreover, the increasing penetration of the baking industry in various regions across the globe is also likely to trigger the growth of the global bromate substitute market during the foreseen period. In conjunction with enzymes, bromate substitutes also act like oxidizing agents in various end-use applications, which is likely to boost the global market for bromate substitutes in the future.

Bromate Substitute Market: Segmentation

The global market for bromate substitutes can be segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the global bromate substitute market can be segmented into ascorbic acid, glucose oxidase, azodicarbonamide, and others. Various industrial bakers are involved in finding harmless and enhanced bromate substitutes after the ban on the usage of bromate.

On the basis of application, the global bromate substitute market can be segmented into food & beverages, bakeries & confectioneries, and others. Geographically, the global bromate substitute market can be segmented into seven regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Bromate Substitute Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players engaged in the bromate substitute market are focusing on product launches with innovative enzymes derived from seaweed and other ingredients. Several companies involved in the global bromate substitute market are Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Danisco Cultor, DSM, Henan Huaxing, North China Pharma, CSPC Pharma, MK Ingredients, PD Navkar Biochem Pvt. Ltd., King Arthur, Mühlenchemie GmbH & Co. KG, Sternenzym, ADM, Canadian Food Business, Kerry Group, among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the bromate substitute market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to bromate substitute market segments such as type, application, and geography.

