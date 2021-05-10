Anti-pollution Mask Market Size, Development Trends of Analysis Report 2027

The global anti-pollution mask market size is projected to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2020 to 2027. The rising awareness relating to the alarming pollution level and its effects on health has led to the demand for this product. The rising industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India have significantly contributed to the degraded air-quality globally. Moreover, the number of vehicles running on the roads adds to the pollution level. These factors attribute to the growth of this market.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak is estimated to proliferate the market growth over the forecast duration. As reported by Cable News Network, companies like 3M are witnessing unprecedented demand for N95 respirators masks right from early 2020. Growing demand has led to a shortage of such masks thus; manufacturers have considerably increased their production capacity. This is one of the major factors attributing to the growth of the market.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis): https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-anti-pollution-mask-market/request-sample

Anti-pollution masks are present in various standard ratings like N99, N95, N100, P100, and P95 as advised by The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). P rated masks remain unaffected by oil-based particulates unlike N rated masks and are suitable to use in occupations where workers are exposed to oil particles. N95 masks purify 95% of the contaminants while N99 masks filter around 99% of PM2.5.

Asia Pacific is growing at the fastest pace due to rapid urbanization and booming industrial sector. The rising population in countries like China and India has led to widespread urbanization thus, increasing pollution in the environment. As stated by the Institute for Health Metric and Evaluation, around 5.5 million deaths are registered due to air pollution each year. The majority of these deaths were registered by China and India.

Manufacturers are emphasizing on innovation as a key strategy for anti-pollution mask market growth. For example, Xiaomi, in November 2016, introduced a battery oriented anti-pollution mask to filter PM 2.5 particles during breathing. The mask consists of hand-woven polyester material and an inbuilt battery-powered nano filter, chargeable with a USB port. Furthermore, O2TODAY, in November 2018, introduced an urban face mask named O2 Safe Air with features like machine washable, interchangeable filters, and breathable.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has triggered the demand for the face mask. Following the World Health Organization guidelines that emphasized on the use of masks in public places, consumers spending on the mask and personal protective equipment has increased significantly. Face masks are known to protect the individuals from the risk of contamination of the virus. The rise in demand for masks has led to the shortage, in turn, manufacturers have ramped up their production facility to cater to the growing demand.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Anti-pollution Mask Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Anti-pollution Mask Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Anti-pollution Mask Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Anti-pollution Mask Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Anti-pollution Mask Market: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Anti-pollution Mask Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Anti-pollution Mask Market: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Global Anti-pollution Mask Market :

Honeywell International Inc.; 3M; MSA Totobobo Pte. Ltd.; Ohlone Press LLC; KCWW; RESPRO; idMASK Co., Ltd; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; and NIRVANA BEING.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com