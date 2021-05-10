Buildtech Textiles Market Demand, Trends and Future Prospects Details By 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global buildtech textiles market size is estimated to account for USD 19.04 billion by 2025. The market is likely to expand at 5.8% CAGR over the forecast duration. Increasing awareness about the use of sustainable heat insulation and sound-absorbing materials in construction is attributing to the growth of the market.

Rising investment in commercial construction activities and infrastructural development is further predicted to drive market growth. Governments across the globe are emphasizing on reducing the emission of greenhouse gases along with promoting the use of energy-efficient materials. This factor is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the market.

Some of the other factors such as the availability of well-trained workers, technical advancement and population growth are predicted to supplement the growth of the market. Buildtech materials offer protection against heat, UV rays and chemicals. These benefits are projected to make them ideal for the construction of buildings.

Key players functioning in the build tech textile market are 3M, Toray, DuPont, SRF Limited, SKAPS Industries and Ahlstrom-Munksjö among others. These players have a widespread presence and they are focusing on consolidating their market presence in Asia Pacific and the Middle East to cater to the increased demand.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely affected the growth of the buildtech textile market. The construction sector is one of the major end-user of this textile material. The pandemic has severely affected the construction sector as migration caused the labor shortage, which, in turn, halted the ongoing construction projects. Further, supply chain disruption has caused the shortage of raw material, thereby, halting the production of buildtech textile. In addition, there has been a significant decline in the demand for residential construction as consumer spending has reduced considerably amid the financial crisis caused by the pandemic. However, the effect of the pandemic would be only for the short term and the market is projected to find momentum over the forecast duration.

Top Key Players of Global Buildtech Textiles Market :

SKAPS Industries, 3M, Toray, Ahlstrom-Munksjö and DuPont.

