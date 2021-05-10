Road Haulage Market Insights and Demand by Regions till 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global road haulage market size is anticipated to generate revenue of USD 4,071.7 billion by 2025. It is also expected to register a 5.5% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. The rising need for cargo transport and the emergence of e-commerce industry is projected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

In 2018, the Heavy-duty commercial vehicles segment accounted for a share exceeding 80.0% across the globe due to rising need for transportation of heavy goods over a long haul. On the other hand, light commercial vehicles segment is projected to register 8.0% CAGR in the upcoming years on account of rising demand for delivery services at the local level.

The food and beverage segment dominated the global market, in 2018 due to the surging demand for perishable food items like vegetables, fruits, and other commodities. While, the segments of retail, mining & construction and oil & gas accounted for an overall share of 37% across the market.

In 2018, the Asia Pacific held the largest share across the global market due to increasing foreign investments coupled with enhanced road infrastructure across countries like India and China. While North America is also expected to hold a significant share on account of rising trade activities coupled with the huge highway network across this region.

The road haulage market includes key players are engaged in implementing strategies like partnerships to widen their global reach. Moreover, rapid technological advances are being carried out by these players to reduce their operational costs.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Road Haulage Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Road Haulage Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Road Haulage Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Road Haulage Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Road Haulage Market: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Road Haulage Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Road Haulage Market: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Global Road Haulage Market :

CONCOR, Kindersley Transport Ltd., Gosselin Group, Monarch Transport, and SLH Transport Inc.

