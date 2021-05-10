Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market: Reluctance to Switch from Conventional Methods

PUNE, India, 2021-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study involves the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Major Patient Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market Growth Drivers:

The rising need to curtail healthcare costs, increasing incidences of medical errors & hospital-acquired infections, and growing government initiatives to improve patient safety and patient outcomes are key drivers of this market. On the other hand, the dearth of in-house IT expertise and the reluctance of healthcare providers to adopt new methods of patient safety and risk management are expected to restrain the growth of the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[122 Pages Report] The patient safety and risk management solutions market is estimated to be worth USD 2.2 billion by 2024 from a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

The Patient Risk Management Solutions Market for governance, risk & compliance solutions is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the Patient Risk Management Solutions Market for governance, risk, & compliance (GRC) solutions is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of adverse events to patients across the globe and the effective utilization of GRC solutions. GRC solutions provide safe, high-quality care to patients while maintaining compliance with industry standards and regulations.

The Patient Safety Management Solutions Market for ambulatory care centers is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Patient Safety Management Solutions Market for ambulatory care centers is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the rising need to minimize the risk associated with patient harm. In addition, implementation of patient safety and risk management software is vital for ambulatory care centers as it helps them in the effective management of patient safety events.

The APAC region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

The patient safety and risk management software market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Much of this growth is driven by the increasing patient population in this region, rapid return on investment (ROI), and rising government initiatives to improve the patient safety & patient outcomes in healthcare. Several healthcare organizations in Asia are actively moving towards digitization to streamline their entire workflow and ensure patient care and safety that resulted in an increased demand for patient safety and risk management software to ensure better patient care.

Key Patient Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Patient Safety Management Solutions Market are Clarity Group Inc. (US), Conduent Inc. (US), Prista Corporation (US), Quantros Inc. (US), Riskonnect Inc. (US), RiskQual Technologies (US), RLDatix (Canada), Smartgate Solutions Ltd. (UK), The Patient Safety Company (Netherlands), and Verge Health (US).