Cannabis Analyser Market set to record exponential growth by 2026

Many US states have legalized the recreational and medical use of cannabis for its myriad health benefits namely pain reduction, nausea reduction, seizure reduction and autism. The quantification of cannabis potency is essential for accurate labelling of cannabis products in various markets. Many technological breakthroughs are seeing the light of day in the cannabis analyzer market due to which the cannabis analyzer market is on an upward growth trajectory. For instance, In Jan 2019, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (SSI) introduced the new Hemp analyzer. This analyzer is a turnkey solution for rapid detection of cannabidiol liquids. The unique combination of its hardware, software and analysis workflow allows it to run samples in the shortest possible time. Around 9 commonly requested cannaboids can be detected in under 8 minutes.

After reading the Cannabis Analyser market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Cannabis Analyser market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Cannabis Analyser market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Cannabis Analyser market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Cannabis Analyser market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Cannabis Analyser market player.

Cannabis Analyser Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Cannabis Analyzer market can be segmented on the basis of product type, modality, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global Cannabis Analyzer market is segmented as:

Chromatography Based Cannabis Analyzer

Spectroscopy Based Cannabis Analyzer

Based on modality, the global Cannabis Analyzer market is segmented as:

Bench Top Cannabis Analyzer

Portable Cannabis Analyzer

Based on End User, the global Cannabis Analyzer market is segmented as:

Consumers

Regulators

Laboratories

Growers & Producers

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic Countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Cannabis Analyser market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Cannabis Analyser market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Cannabis Analyser market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Cannabis Analyser market?

What opportunities are available for the Cannabis Analyser market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Cannabis Analyser market?

