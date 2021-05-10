CMIT/MIT Market Likely To Touch New Heights By End Of Forecast Period 2026

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

CMIT/MIT Market – Introduction

Chloromethylisothiazolinone/methylisothiazolinone (CMIT/MIT) fall under the isothiazolinones family – heterocyclic chemical compounds associated with isothiazole. CMIT/MIT is basically a preservative that comprises antifungal and antibacterial effects, and are efficacious against gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria, fungi, and yeast. Traces of CMIT/MIT are found in several water-based products, while the compound is also used in several industrial processes, fuels, paints, detergents, and glue production.

CMIT/MIT can also be utilized in combination with preservatives such as bronopol, benzalkonium chloride, and ethylparaben. Accepted concentrations of CMIT/MIT in the U.S. are 8 ppm in cosmetics and 15 ppm in rinse-offs. CMIT/MIT has not been listed by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as possible, probable, or known human carcinogen, however CMIT/MIT has been found to be allergic to some humans.

CMIT/MIT Market Segmentation:

CMIT/MIT market has been segmented in terms of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the CMIT/MIT market is segmented as:

5% min

14% min

Others

Based on Application, the CMIT/MIT market is segmented as:

Water Treatment

Coating

Cosmetics

Others

Based on region, the CMIT/MIT market is segmented as per the compound’s production and consumption.

Region’s analyzed for CMIT/MIT production include

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Regions analyzed for CMIT/MIT consumption include

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey)

