Artificial Heart Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast up to 2026

It’s been a long time, modern medicine tried to invent a synthetic alternative to mammalian heart. In 1961, Paul Winchell successfully discovered the Artificial Heart.

An Artificial Heart is mainly a prosthetic device that is used to replace the biological heart. Artificial heart is used, when heart transplant cannot be performed in a patient with diseased heart. The artificial heart machine is used to replace the diseased heart of the patient. The artificial heart is a form of cardiac pump but there is a little difference between these two, like, the cardiac pump can be used only for a few hours while the artificial heart can replace a biological heart for a number of months and can be implanted into the patient. The use of artificial heart is expected to reduce the need for heart transplantation there by reducing the gap between the demand and supply of biological heart. The increase in the number of heart disease cases and other cardiovascular problems drive the growth of the global artificial heart market. However, rejection and external battery limit the mobility of the patient. Furthermore a number of other similar complications need to be addressed to ensure longer lifespan in patient there by expanding artificial heart market globally.

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Artificial Heart Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Artificial Heart Market in forecast period 2018-2026. The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services.Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Artificial Heart Market, both at global and regional levels.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Artificial Heart Market. Key stakeholders in the Artificial Heart Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Artificial Heart Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global artificial heart market can be segmented on the basis of material type, application, end users and geography.

Based on material type, the artificial heart market is segmented as:

Metals

Plastics

Based on application, the artificial heart market is segmented as:

Surgical

Research

Based on end user, the artificial heart market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Research centers

Based on geography, artificial heart market can be segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Global Artificial Heart Market: Key Players

The Artificial Heart market is highly consolidated with a small number of manufacturers. Examples of some of the Global players operating in the Artificial Heart market include: Syncardia, BiVACOR Inc, ABIOMED, CARMAT.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America)

Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries and Rest of APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

