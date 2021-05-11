PeoplActive Announced Partnership With CloudEQ

Anaheim, California, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — PeoplActive, is a leading cloud talent agency specializing in providing highly skilled cloud computing experts across Microsoft Azure, AWS, GCP and hybrid cloud across the globe, announced its partnership with CloudEQ today. CloudEQ is a US-based Cloud Consulting Corporation having its presence in multiple regions. CloudEQ specializes in providing services such as managed cloud service, cloud migrations, SCCM, and DevOps consulting for fortune 100 clients. Through this strategic partnership, PeoplActive will be sourcing highly skilled Azure & AWS professional Teams across USA and India to meet the skill requirements of the projects handled by CloudEQ.

On this exciting partnership with CloudEQ Kartik Donga, Co-founder of PeoplActive said – “Our vision begins with empowering a workplace wherein the best of cloud talents not just work but truly perform and excel remotely, from any place in the world. Our team is looking forward to delivering on-demand remote Azure and AWS talent to their USA and India locations.”

Sean Barker, CEO of CloudEQ said – “We are delighted to partner with PeoplActive, their large and pre-qualified cloud talent pool, and understanding of the candidate requirements will help us onboard expert cloud professionals at the quickest possible time. Their 48Hrs screening to interviewing services is truly remarkable for our urgent cloud talent needs. This alliance allows us to concentrate on our core competency and leave the cloud talent scouting at the able hands of PeoplActive.”

About PeoplActive: PeoplActive is a leading cloud recruiting and staffing company known to have the best pool of cloud-based talents: Azure, AWS, and GCP. Their unique business model and competitive pricing empower them to be the first choice for Start-Ups, SMEs, and Fortune companies.

About CloudEQ: A company of IT experts focused on delivering customized solutions and evaluating client’s current cloud models to improve performance and security, increase automation, reduce cost and optimize your cloud environment.

For more information, please feel free to call us at +1 213 457 3262 or email us at media@peoplactive.com

Press Contact:-

Nishant Ambastha

nishant@peoplactive.com