Safety Valve Manufacturer in Italy

What is Safety Valve and its Uses?

Safety valves act as a failsafe which designed to control the pressure in the system. An example for Safety Valve is pressure relief valve, which automatically release a pressure from a boiler, Pressure Vessel, or in the other type when the pressure exceeds preset limits. Pilot-Operated relief valve. A leak tight, lower cost, Single emergency use option would be a rupture disk. The safety valves were first developed to use in Steam boilers during the Industrial Revolution. Early boilers operating without them were prone to explosion unless carefully operated.

Some of the Safety Valves used in industries:

Steam safety valve

Pressure safety valve

Thermal safety valve

Vacuum Safety Valve

Low lift Safety Valve

Full Lift Safety Valve

Conventional Safety Relief Valve

Pilot Operated Pressure Relief Valve

