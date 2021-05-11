HUNGER FEED, A SUMO INVASION

New York, NY, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Power Cord has finally arrived and is pleased to announce the launch of its new mobile app game “Hunger Feed.”

He’s mean, he’s angry, he’s hungry. He will take your lunch that your mother made and eat it for breakfast.

“I have a hunger of a thousand men, feed me!” And feed him you shall, as a player you will take on this new strategic puzzling challenge, defending yourself against time and an angry Sumo who has a massive hunger that may determine your fate. The mission to his happiness is to fill his belly and keep him happy or else. Feed the Sumo by creating matches of three or more before your time is up. Match five or more and watch the magic happen, from special weapons, to foodie bags, to cocktail glasses, and to explosions like on the fourth of July. Having weapons such as cleavers and spatulas in your possession, you’ll be sure to chop and flip your way to satisfy the Sumo’s hunger.

Hunger Feed is a free mobile app game that extends to all ages with user-friendly controls and an easy understanding gameplay. It will provide a whole new gaming experience that gives a new creative edge on how to play a match puzzle game. Players can swipe or touch in all directions to create matches of three or more as the chef tosses the food into the Sumo’s mouth, feeding the required calories shown on the screen before time runs out of each level.

Hunger Feed’s new approach and unique style of play will make every player become more tactical and efficient with decision making. This leads to players becoming more interactive while deciding which match to create that’s beneficial and which power-up to use in their arsenal. A player can earn free power-ups by completing certain levels.

“This game is so exciting. All I can say is wow!!!… This game will keep you busy like New Yorkers during rush hour on a Monday morning.” Said Co-founder Christopher Crute.

Come and take the challenge, download “Hunger Feed” for free today in the Google Play Store , App Store, Amazon App Store, and Facebook for all mobile devices. Also, download Hunger Feed in the bio of our Instagram page @thehungerfeedgame or go to our website, https://thehungerfeed.com/ and see if you’re successful at feeding the Sumo.

ABOUT POWER CORD LLC

Power Cord is a brand that is sparked by three minds. That spark ignited our transition to enter the app world and to make a difference. Our goal is to give the players fun, familiarity, an unconventional style of play, and introduce an innovative way of testing everyone’s true inner gamer. Hunger Feed is just the beginning of many visions to come.

