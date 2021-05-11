Nashville Religion Communicators Inspired by Meeting on Messaging

Nashville, TN, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

The May meeting was held virtually, as the city and the world are still slowly coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RCC members heard from the Co-Founder & Partner of Leap + Pivot, a creative and strategic communications consulting firm. L+P’s vision of success is building partnerships to create transformation. During the RCC meeting, the topic of discussion was: The Momentum to Move Forward, and covered building a foundational message, how to engage well in the community, and navigating the world of leadership. But that’s not all RCC members took away from the meeting—the presentation also showcased a messaging strategy which highlighted ending racism and inspired all attending.

“We were so excited to have this presentation on messaging, to learn how to create a good, persistent message that engages communities and elicits conversation,” says Julie Brinker, communications coordinator for the RCC Nashville chapter and director of community affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.