Sunshield’s New Project with the Westin Pazhou

Guangzhou, China, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Sunshield Shelter, a local manufacturer is pleased to announce the our new partnership with the Westin Pazhou hotel.

Being one of the most outstanding five-star rating hotels, the Westin Pazhou® have long been seeking a project which would ultimately upgrade their unused land to an avant-garde venue for hosting events like a grand banquet or a press conference. Our award-winning design expectedly aroused their interest and enters the stage. They sought the help of Shelter Sunshield®’s professional team to pull off both fixed and operable glazing solutions into this 2021 new construction project. Consistent scenery, architectural consistency and simplicity are the most important design parameters.

If you’re looking for the best sunroom idea for inspiration, get ready for things you could take away at the end of this passage.

“A room that sees through” is the clear message from our client, which perfectly matches our recognizable aesthetic sense. We deem that the gorgeous exterior scenery is the gift from our beloved god, especially in the middle of a busy city where everybody’s trapped within a box. Either for a hilarious dining banquet or a commercial event, our design should aim to achieve maximum utilization of natural sources. And of all key ingredients from mother nature, we prioritize sunlight.

After months of the effort carried out by the people involved in the project, our solution — Jupiter-H — stands beside the luxurious hotel building in confidence and elegance that captures the highlight. With a fully transparent design, the freestanding retractable sunroom promises a space that keeps the scenery in and the weather out. Its waterproof and wind-resistant trait makes it the powerful Nemesis to the occasionally awful weather.

1) Shading system

The built-in shading systems can effectively control daylighting in commercial buildings and also serve as integral design elements. They can be installed on the exterior or interior of sunroom, and even between glazing units or within a double facade.

2) Year-round versatility