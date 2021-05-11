FMD Produce Offers Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Delivery in Brisbane and Gold Coast

Rocklea, Australia, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — FMD Produce is pleased to announce they provide fruit and vegetable delivery to Brisbane and Gold Coast residents. As leading fruit and vegetable wholesalers, they carry only the freshest produce on the market, helping customers eat healthier with the added convenience of home delivery.

FMD Produce has served as one of the leading food wholesalers for restaurants, hotels and other food service companies for the past six years. With their fresh produce delivery to residents, these food wholesalers work hard to help families eat healthier and get easier access to the fresh fruits and vegetables they desire. Customers can order seasonal fruits and vegetables boxes filled with high-quality produce, including rare and exotic options. It’s the perfect solution to get fresh produce delivered straight to the customer’s door without the hassle of tracking down the freshest produce at the market.

FMD Produce offers customers the fast, reliable delivery they deserve with the fresh produce they expect. Because they are already food wholesalers for the food service industry, customers can rest assured the produce they receive will meet the highest quality standards.

Anyone interested in learning about the fresh produce delivery for Brisbane and Gold Coast residents can find out more by visiting the FMD Produce website or by calling 1300 171 991.

About FMD Produce: FMD Produce is a leading food wholesaler and fresh fruits and vegetables delivery service for homes and food service businesses throughout Brisbane and Gold Coast. They carry a vast selection of fruits and vegetables, along with rare and exotic varieties. The company takes great pride in meeting the strictest quality standards to ensure customer satisfaction.

Press Contact:

Company: FMD Produce

Address: T Block Unit 13-15, 385 Sherwood Road, Rocklea, Queensland, Australia, 4106

City: Rocklea

Country: Australia

Postal code: 4106

Telephone number: 1300 171 991

Email address: accounts@fmdproduce.com.au