CampGain – A threat to Facebook and other social media platforms?

Kochi, Kerala, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — CampGain, the new app in the market is talk of the town with its plethora of features. CampGain is an app, a social media platform based application which is highly personalized and customisable as per individual requirements. The App specifically caters to Celebrities, Politicians, Large Business

Houses, Organisations of any size, NGOs and Startups. CampGain is designed and developed by d’Katia Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Kochi based firm. When asked about the need for such an app when we have other major social media platforms, the company’s CEO Mr. Ketty Cherian said “ I agree there is Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media giants at the moment. But I feel that there are still gaps which have to be fixed for a 100% personalised experience for the user. It is very agonizing that the major platforms do not give us the liberty to voice out our opinions. We have seen very powerful, highly influential ones with millions of followers banned from these platforms, forced to leave behind their followers at the snap of the finger. This is where a personalised platform like

CampGain helps the user to reach his audience in the most personalised way. Having said that CampGain, being an ethically responsible medium makes sure the content shared is void of any hateful or offensive comments.”

“We have tried to bring all the features under one umbrella so that user can stay connected with their audience easily and engage with them in a more personalised manner”, adds Mr. Ketty Cherian, who is a serial entrepreneur himself. He claims that CampGain is designed and developed in such a way that users can experience the magic of reaching a wider audience through the power of Social Networking. Further he adds, “Any user can share personalized messages, images, news, contents or any information in their network through preferred Social Media platform-in a single click”. Celebrities of any genre have a commitment towards the society as their popularity and fame is hugely dependent on their fans and public at large. This is another major gap that CampGain fills-a technology backed platform for celebrities to fulfill the social responsibilities-be it conducting a fund raiser campaign, sale of merchandise for any good cause or hosting talk shows/counselling sessions for the depressed souls.

Celebrities who use CampGain find it very easy to engage with their fans with the option to connect personally and manage their audience region wise or based on any parameter. CampGain is customizable as per the user requirements. It can be used as Fan Management tool for celebrities, Volunteer Management app for politicians, Staff Management & Branding tool for Corporates, Shopping Cart for ecommerce companies and Internal Communication & News Portal for other oragnisations and NGOs. Many more features are in the development stage at the moment. Since its launch early this year, app is getting rave reviews from across the country.

During this pandemic situation, where elections couldn’t be conducted in the traditional door-to-door campaign method, CampGain had played an essential role in digital campaigns. Politicians found it very easy to use and productive as they could easily engage with the voters and nurture a rapport with them even after the elections are over. CampGain Shopping Cart can be used by e-commerce companies to bring all their customers under one platform and easily sell their products online. CampGain offers a great platform for brand promotion through a user’s personal network.

By chalking out attractive referral schemes companies can use their satisfied customers to act as brand ambassadors of the product. Cost of acquiring new customers and retaining the existing customers can be brought down considerably. Large Business Houses with huge staff strength can use CampGain as an in house messaging platform and ensure that their message reaches the entire staff simultaneously-be it circulars, new product/service launch or any other important messages. Other features like News portal, Booking App, Supports & Tickets etc also

can be added on as per specific requirements.

In short, CampGain is a highly customizable platform and gives 100% personalized experience to the user. This is first of its kind in the country. The idea of having an app in one’s own name is quite a hit in the market and many celebrities have already booked for the same. CampGain is available on both Android & iOS.

Media Contact:

Reach us @ 9188680080

Whatsapp @ 9995891238

Mail to info@campgain.in

Website: www.campgain.in