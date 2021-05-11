Caravan RV Camping is Preparing for HUGE End of Financial Year Sales!

Gold Coast, Australia, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Caravan RV Camping is the most trusted brand of caravan appliances and equipment in Australia. The company is preparing to launch huge price drops across their popular caravan accessories categories.

Caravan RV Camping is all set to offer its customers some great offers across its popular caravan accessories categories in June. These End of Financial Year Sales will run during the month of June where the buyers can get offers on Portable camping fridges, Upright caravan fridges, Caravan batteries, Caravan battery chargers, Caravan & camping solar panels, Caravan awnings, Caravan covers, Caravan towing accessories, Caravan hardware, Caravan plumbing, 4WD vehicle accessories, Camping tents, Camping furniture, and Camping cooking appliances.

To know more about the company visit their website or call 1800 787 278 and email: sales@caravanrvcamping.com.au.

About the Company:

Caravan RV Camping is owned and operated on the Gold Coast, Australia. They are a proud Australian company that has grown from a small caravan workshop in the late 1980s to a leading online caravan appliance, accessories and spare parts. They strive to offer the most comprehensive range of various brands including Dometic, Evakool, Camec, Fiamma, Engel, Fusion, Vitrifrigo, Thetford, Carefree, Coast to Coast, John Guest and many more. They offer the widest range of high-quality caravan appliances, accessories, and spare parts for the caravan. Their complete range of caravan accessories like Waeco fridges, camping fridges are their best-selling products.