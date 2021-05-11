Automatically transcribe an interview, meeting or video

Cologne, Germany, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Voicedocs is an automated transcription software company based in Cologne, Germany. Voicedocs can be used to automatically transcribe interviews, podcasts and add subtitles to videos.

Researchers, scholars, students, scientists, journalists and other individuals who work with video/audio can use Voicedocs, one of the most accurate transcription software in the market.

The software allows you to edit the transcript using the innovative text editor, where you can click on any word or sentence to play that part of the audio. Another useful feature is the “search with keywords” function, which is not available with simple audio/video files. Voicedocs provides all of these benefits for at least four times less money and time than human transcribers.

For more information about the software and free trial, please visit:

https://voicedocs.com