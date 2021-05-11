Iconic Auctions’ Online Amazing Music Auction, May 15th, Features Bob Dylan’s Handwritten Lyrics to Blowin’ in The Wind

Scottsdale, AZ, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to the legendary rock song Blowin’ in the Wind, two items relating to the Beatles (a signed photo and Paul’s stage-worn jacket), and guitars personally owned by Eric Clapton, Kurt Cobain and Eddie Van Halen are expected top lots in Iconic Auctions’ online-only The Amazing Music Auction, online now, ending May 15th.

The entire catalog is up for viewing and bidding now, at www.IconicAuctions.com. Most of the items have been authenticated by James Spence Authentication (JSA), PSA/DNA, Roger Epperson/REAL Authentication, Beatles autographs expert Frank Caiazzo, Tracks UK, Beckett and BAS Guaranteed. Others still are accompanied by letters or certificates of authenticity.

The Dylan lyrics to Blowin’ in the Wind is an expected headliner. Penned entirely in Dylan’s hand in 2011 at the request of his longtime manager Jeff Rosen, the sheet (written on St. Regis New York stationery) is signed and dated at the conclusion. It is one of the finest offerings of lyrics ever to appear in public hands, and for a song from 1963 that is truly an American classic.

Anything related to the Beatles is of automatic interest to collectors, and this sale has two superb items. The first is a Paul McCartney stage and TV-worn collarless dark blue jacket, size 40, from 1963 and in a style that documents the end of the Beatles’ leather jacket and blue jean phase, before D.A. Millings & Son of London assumed control of the Beatles’ newly refined dress style.

The other is a vintage 8 inch by 10 inch photograph, featuring the Fab Four in their iconic, collarless suits, signed by all four Beatles – John, Paul, George and Ringo – in 1963, in blue ballpoint ink. The photo was taken by Dezo Hoffman, the Beatles’ official photographer. Original Dezo Hoffman photos signed by the Beatles are rare and coveted by collectors.

The 2014 Fender sunburst Custom Shop Stratocaster guitar personally owned and played onstage by guitar legend Eric Clapton during his 2014 World Tour and 2015 performance at England’s Royal Albert Hall is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from “Slowhand” himself, for ironclad provenance. The guitar was assembled specifically under Clapton’s technical guidance.

An original Atlantic Records pressing of the landmark rock album Led Zeppelin II from 1969, beautifully hand-signed along the front cover in ballpoint pen by all four members of the group – Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and the late drummer John Bonham – is certain to spark a bidding war. The rarity of a complete group signed Zeppelin album can’t be overstated.

There are three rare and important lots dedicated to the groundbreaking grunge rock group Nirvana and its late frontman Kurt Cobain. The first is Cobain’s personally owned and stage-used Marshall 1960B guitar amp, used while filming Nirvana’s “Live and Loud” video, and for other band performances. The speaker cabinet has “Kurt” written faintly in the top right corner.

The second is a stunning 14 inch by 11 inch photo of Nirvana sitting together, side-by-side on wooden steps, boldly signed in blue felt tip pen by all three members: Kurt Cobain (“Kurt”), Dave Grohl (“David”) and Krist Novoselic (“Krist”). The photo is from the collection of John Brennan and comes with two images of Brennan and Cobain taken on the day of the photo-shoot.

The third is a baby blue electric Stratocaster-style guitar signed by all three members of Nirvana (first names only, same as the photograph) and inscribed to “Kelly”. Iconic Auctions research indicates that this is one of the only – if not the only – authentic signed Nirvana guitar, especially on the body, to be offered at auction. It comes with an image of Cobain playing a similar guitar.

A Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitar played by the late six-string metal guitarist Eddie Van Halen during a Van Halen concert at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on May 5th, 2012, is one of the finest guitars Iconic Auctions has ever offered. It’s signed by Eddie Van Halen himself, “Tacoma WA 5-5-2012, Eddie Van Halen, VH 2012” using a silver pen marker.

An exceedingly rare 8 inch by 10 inch black and white photograph of the late hip-hop star The Notorious B.I.G., hand-signed in black felt tip marker and inscribed, “To Marcin, Much Love, B.I.G.”, was obtained in-person by the consignor at a radio station promotion in Northern California just a few weeks prior to his untimely demise, enhancing the item’s desirability.

A portion of the proceeds from this sale will be donated to the Crew Nation Global Relief Fund for Live Music Crews, a charitable organization started by Live Nation to help out those in the music industry who were affected by the pandemic. Live Nation has committed $10 million to Crew Nation, contributing an initial $5 million to the fund, the next $5 million given by artists, fans and employees, dollar-for-dollar. Crew Nation is powered by Music Forward Foundation.

