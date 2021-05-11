Wona Trading Continues to Dazzle Customers with Scope of Selection

New York, NY, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Where can customers in the fashion jewelry industry turn when they need relief from the commonplace when they need unique designs, excellent prices, and fast shipping? There just don’t seem to be that many options in a jewelry wholesaler that can provide each of the above advantages. In this competitive corner of business, it’s a pick-and-choose type of game.

But for customers that shop with Wona Trading, it’s not about compromise and it never has been. That might just be why Wona Trading has continuously grown since they began business nearly 20 years ago. When you can outperform, outsell, and out-design the competition, there’s a pretty strong value proposition – especially in a cutthroat, competitive market like fashion.

Since 2004, Wona Trading has been a visionary supply of wholesale earrings, rings, necklaces, bracelets, and other wholesale jewelry for sale online and in their store in the heart of New York City, located on West 28th Street. Their high quality, unique styles of costume jewelry is complemented by their equally wide selection of supported accessories and fashion goods. Customers – especially retail customers – can turn to WonaTrading.com or their actual store for a wide selection of fashion accessories including hats, masks, bags, hair, and even cosmetic accessories, which are perfect for mixing and matching.

Wona Trading also does not lean on its impressive catalog alone. They also provide an innovative business model that puts the customer’s best interests at the heart of their operation. For example, they offer a competitive pricing strategy that guarantees discounts to their customers, with discounts of up to 10% on qualifying purchases, as well as a reward program to better serve their customers.

They also don’t require their customers to purchase minimum order amounts from their website, introducing a whole new aspect of good customer service that is lacking in the wholesale industry. In addition, Wona Trading’s shipping times are very fast, with most orders shipping the same day or the very next day.

They rely on this customer-centric approach for success and over the past decade and more it has delivered them amazing success. With more and more loyal customers being added to their retinue by the day, Wona Trading looks to continue to provide a level of service to its customers that is an icon to others in their industry.

Naturally, their levels of customer service leave little to be desired and have been instrumental in creating the ideal shopping experience. Whether you visit them in-store or simply peruse their online catalog to get a better feel for what they sell, they’re hardly ever more than a call away and are always willing to field customer concerns or comments.

Customers that are interested in learning more about their wholesale fashion accessories, jewelry sets, and more are asked to contact their customer service team directly. Please feel free to contact Wona Trading at 212-725-3616 or by email at info@wonatrading.com.