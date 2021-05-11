What is a Flame or Flashback Arrestor? How it works? – Messer Cutting

Coimbatore, India, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

WHAT IS A FLAME OR FLASHBACK ARRESTOR? HOW IT WORKS

Flashback arrestors are also known as Flash arrestor. It is a gas safety device. It is a device used in welding and cutting to stop the reverse flow of gas as well as flash back into the supplier’s line. This device protects the user and the equipment from any damage or from getting the gas cylinder exploded. Flashback arrestors are found in the market in different sizes and flow rate. In earlier days wet flashback arrestors were used, but now a days mainly dry flashback arrestors are used in the industries.

When a flammable mixture of fuel gas and oxygen or air is present in a gas line upstream of a welding or cutting blowpipe, flame can travel backwards in the form of flash back into the gas line, and there is the possibility of a serious accident.

A flashback arrestor is a safety device designed to stop a flame in its tracks. It is therefore used to prevent flashback into cylinders or pipework. click to watch this video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JObaMblT8Bs

A flashback arrestor should not be confused with a non-return valve, which has no particular flame stopping properties. A non-return valve can reduce the probability of a flashback, as it serves to prevent reverse flow of oxygen into fuel lines and fuel into oxygen lines. The flame arrestor usually contains an element which may consist of narrow passages through a sintered component or metal foam.

When a flame enters the element, it is quickly cooled by the surface of the element and the flame is extinguished. The flame arrestor may contain a pressure or temperature actuated cut-off valve and may then be known as a flashback arrestor.

It is strongly recommended that arrestors with cut-off valves are fitted to the pressure regulator outlet of all acetylene cylinders and acetylene distribution systems. It is highly advisable to fit them to the oxygen outlet, and other fuel gas outlets. They can be fitted to the blowpipe, but this offers no protection from a fire arising from a leaking hose. Click to watch the video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JObaMblT8Bs

Uses of Flashback Arrestor

Here is the list of applications where Flash Arrestor is used:

Flashback arrestor provides protection against catastrophic failures, a multi-stage protection system based on the drive flashback arrest or that bit launched in the market around 70 years ago. It has revolutionized accident prevention with fuel gases, and it is used around the world today. A modern quality flashback arrestor has at least three protection elements. A gas non- return valve, a flame arrestor and a temperature-sensitive cut off valve. A pressure-sensitive cut off valve can also be added, ensuring maximum safety. If a hazardous situation arises and unwanted gases flow through the pipeline, the spring-loaded not return valve will come into action. It stops the return flow instantaneously. Thereby preventing the formation of an explosive gas mixture. If on the other hand, the flashback occurs, this will be stopped immediately by the key element of the flashback arrestor. Only from this technology, the flames from the flashback can be prevented.

Flashback Arrestors Benefits –

It provides excellent reverse flow prevention. It helps in preventing the backflow of gas through the pipelines. It provides reverse disconnection. It provides absolute protection against flash backs.

To know more about Flashback Arrestors – https://in.messer-cutting.com/products/oxyfuel-technology/oxyfuel-technology/safety-devices