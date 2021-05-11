Couple Releases Debut Memoir and Launches Sledge House Media

COLUMBIA, MD United States, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Married couple, Edward and Christina Sledge wrote and published their groundbreaking memoir, The Story of Christina and I. The high school sweethearts met in Brooklyn, NY. They got engaged when Edward was a soldier in the U.S. Army while Christina was a senior at Temple University. They eloped two months later, and have been married for twenty-one years. Their romance was predestined from the start. The couple’s story has been featured in The Baltimore Sun

One was encircled by poverty, crime, sex, drugs and alcohol. The other was raised by a tight knit family, filled with happy experiences. They constantly cross paths unknowingly to finally begin their endearing love story. Their memoir is about triumph over tragedy. A real-life fairy tale that compels you to find out how they finally get to their happily ever after. Their compelling book is receiving rave reviews.

One reader states “This is a modern day romance for the ages. During this book you will go through these lovers journeys to becoming a power couple, and experience right alongside them, the ups and downs and shocking moments that led them to their truest love.”

Another reader states “Compelling, inspiring, tragedy and drama. This book has it all. I loved that the authors contributed events from their personal perspectives. I couldn’t put this memoir down. It’s a real page turner.”

The Story of Christina and I is available on Amazon.com . Edward and Christina launched Sledge House Media, a media company dedicated to sharing the untold stories of the average person.

For more information and to schedule interviews, please visit Sledge House Media on the web:

https://www.sledgehousemedia.com

If you would like more information, please email info@sledgehousemedia.com