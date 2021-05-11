First Recipients Notified by Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation

Philadelphia, PA, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — The Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation today announced that its three inaugural scholarship recipients have been selected and notified. The announcement was made by the foundation’s founder and president, Khadijah Butler.

Two of the recipients will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship, and a third recipient will receive a $500 scholarship and Kindle Paperwhite e-reader to download academic books, study guides and other reference materials. The three CDB Scholarship Foundation scholarship recipients will be attending four-year universities, including Temple University in Philadelphia, Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta and American University in Washington, D.C.

The CDB Scholarship Foundation was established in January 2020 to honor the life of Craig D. Butler, for whom the scholarship is named, and to continue his legacy of integrity, generosity and service after Butler was shot and murdered at the hands of a 14-year-old in 1999.

“Offering financial support to help incoming college students pursue their dreams brings our family tremendous joy, and it allows my father’s legacy to live on through the joy and opportunities of education versus the pain and darkness of gun violence,” said Butler. “The scholarship’s first recipients had admirable standout qualities – excellent performance in Advanced Placement classes, full-time employment, entrepreneurship – and persevered optimistically and successfully during difficult circumstances tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

CDB Scholarship Foundation applicants are required to meet specific criteria, complete an application and submit specific documents. To qualify, a student must be a resident of Philadelphia County at the time of application; must be of African American decent; must have a scholastic grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale; and must be entering a two- or four-year college or university as a full-time freshman student in the fall of the year the announcement or must be entering an accredited vocational-technical school as a full-time freshman in the fall of the year of the announcement of the scholarship award. The disbursement of funds goes directly to the college, university or vocational-technical school.

The application process for 2022 graduating high school seniors will be available on CDB Scholarship Foundation’s website in September 2020. Applications and associated materials will be due in April 2022, recipients will be notified in May 2022 and an awards event for scholarship recipients will be held in the summer of 2022.

For more info, visit https://www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com