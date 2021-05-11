Government regulations, such as EU, EPA and OSHA, are boosting the demand for Duplex Nickel Plating

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, The Duplex Nickel Plating Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Duplex Nickel Plating Market Segmentation

The global duplex nickel plating market can be segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of application, the global duplex nickel plating market can be segmented as:

Decorative

Protective

On the basis of end use industry, the global duplex nickel plating market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Computer hardware

Steel industry

Electronics

Aerospace

Oil and gas

Others

Global Duplex Nickel Plating Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global duplex nickel plating market are:

Atlas Chrome Plating and Powder Coating

Elite Finishing, LLC

Century Plating Company

Metal Plate Polishing Inc.

Transcend Chrome Inc.

Olymco, Inc.

Market Participants

China Rare Earth Magnet Limited

Double Park International Corporation

Ganzhou Hong De New Technology Development Ltd. Co.

Goring Rare Earth Corporation Limited

Inner Mongolia Nonferrous Mining Co. Ltd

Metall Rare Earth Limited

Shenzhen Chuanyan Technology Co. Ltd.

